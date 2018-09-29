

Ryan Zimmerman will take the rest of the weekend -- and season -- off due to a tweaked back. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

DENVER — Ryan Zimmerman won’t play again in 2018, which isn’t a surprise. The first baseman tweaked his back on a swing Wednesday, and neither he nor his manager wants to risk further injury after a season spent avoiding it with sometimes unorthodox measures.

“I think at this point, I don’t want to push the envelope with him,” Dave Martinez said. “The last thing I want is for him to go reinjure himself really bad and have to rehab for two months over the winter time. He came back and did really well for us for two months. It was awesome . . . he’s our quiet leader. When he’s out there, we play a lot better.”

Zimmerman hit .264 while posting .824 OPS in 288 at-bats this season, with 13 homers and 51 runs batted in. Projected over a whole season, or roughly double those at-bats, he could have hit 26 homers and driven in 102 if he were healthy. He hit 36 homers and drove in 108 runs last season. But even after sitting out spring training to keep himself healthy, he played in only 85 games, second-fewest in his career.

“For this winter, I talked to him a little bit about doing some agility stuff, really getting himself going,” Martinez said. “and hopefully he comes to spring training ready to go.”

After suffering what he insisted was minor soreness during his first spring training game in February, Zimmerman sat out the rest of the spring, eschewing games to get at-bats on the minor league fields where he did not have to run or field. Having just benefited from his 2017 resurgence, the Nationals let the veteran choose his own path, though many in the front office were skeptical about the approach. Zimmerman will likely play in spring training games next year.

“It all depends on Zim, really, and how he comes to spring training,” Martinez said. “I told him, look, getting you in games in spring training, getting you ready for the season will help. Last year we did things differently, but I need you to get going. That being said, we have to be smart, also.”

Zimmerman has expressed a need to be smarter with his play, too. The 34-year-old said he wants to limit his headfirst slides and try to avoid hard dives for ground balls. Often, he comes out of plays like those aching.

“Good luck with that,” Martinez joked. Zimmerman himself has admitted that playing careful is not easy to do, even if it might be best for him moving forward.

For now, the Nationals will eliminate the risk all together. He will therefore go into the offseason without further injury, barring a change in his status. Zimmerman is under contract through next season, with an option worth $22 million in 2020. The Nationals seem unlikely to pick up that option. Next season could be a pivot point for the face of the franchise, and he and his team need him to be healthy for it.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (81-79)

Adam Eaton RF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper CF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Mark Reynolds 1B

Matt Wieters C

Wilmer Difo 2B

Stephen Strasburg P

COLORADO ROCKIES (90-70)

Charlie Blackmon CF

D.J. LeMahieu 2B

David Dahl LF

Nolan Arenado 3B

Trevor Story SS

Carlos Gonzalez RF

Ian Desmond SS

Tony Wolters C

Jon Gray P