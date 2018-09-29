

France in the fall can be so lovely. Unless you’re a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

It fell to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth to try to salvage a victory over Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm in the last of the early matches Saturday and the Americans did not disappoint. With teammates and coaches looking on, Thomas made a clutch putts for a 2 and 1 lead that gave the U.S. a glimmer of hope as it trails Europe 8-4 going into the later matches Saturday.

Thomas noted that, “we’re not even halfway done with this tournament,” and Spieth said the key was to keep the lead to four or fewer, keeping the competition in reach for Sunday. How to do that? “Doing what they did yesterday afternoon,” Spieth said of Europe’s Friday sweep.

Still, the lead is commanding, with Europe needing only 14 1/2 points to win back the cup. U.S. captain Jim Furyk chose not to disrupt his pairings from Friday, altering only the golfers' order of play and Team Europe continued its dominance in the early Saturday fourball matches. There was precious little magic to be found for the U.S., or for Tiger Woods, who won a stirring victory less than a week ago.

Tony Finau, paired with Brooks Koepka, rallied the U.S., winning three straight holes at one point, but the putting of Sergio Garcia, paired with Rory McIlroy, carried the European duo to a 2 and 1 victory that marked the sixth straight point for Europe.

“I think we gelled and that’s what you need in fourball,” Garcia said in an NBC interview. McIlroy acknowledged he “didn’t have my best stuff out there this morning, but Sergio was encouraging me. His passion for the Ryder Cup is second to none and it was pretty infectious.”

That gave Europe a 6-3 lead that grew to 7-3 when Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton topped Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler 3 and 2. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood stuffed Woods and Patrick Reed for an 8-3 lead.

Molinari (who nearly had a hole in one at one point) and Tommy Fleetwood fired up the team and the crowd as they faced at Le Golf National just outside Paris. Back at home, where his wife is expecting a baby, Molinari’s golfer brother, Edoardo, talked a little trash.

Captain America must have no passport! No sights of him in Paris! #rydercup @RyderCupEurope @EuropeanTour — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) September 29, 2018

Only last week, crowds were roaring for Woods as he won the PGA Tour tournament, but Woods missed a 20-foot putt that would have extended the match, with Molinari and Fleetwood winning and maintaining the pressure on the U.S. from the 5-3 lead Europe took Friday.

“Massively important,” Molinari said, when asked how important it was to keep pushing. “Obviously, we were super happy yesterday but the message was to keep pushing.”

As for what to expect later in the day, there’s not great cause for optimism for Team USA. Europe will send out the same pairings it did Friday, when it swept the afternoon foursomes.

It’ll be Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson vs. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka; Garcia and Alex Noren vs. Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson; Molinari (who won Woods’s tournament this summer and held him off in the British Open) and Fleetwood vs. Woods and Bryson DeChambeau and Ian Poulter and McIlroy vs. Spieth and Thomas.

Phil Mickelson will not play; nor will Fowler, Reed or Finau. Maybe Mickelson is serving a greater purpose.

