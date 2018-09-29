

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has many tattoos. On his throat alone, he has an interlocking “NY” for New York, several five-pointed red stars, “Young Money” written in cursive and “My time to shine” written just below it in script.

There are more. He actually lost count of how many tattoos he has. It’s more than 70. He once told the New York Times his tattoos are “a lifestyle.”

But his latest display of ink could get him in trouble with the NBA. The league will fine him, he posted on Instagram, if his tattoo of the Supreme clothing company’s word mark on his right calf is exposed during games.

“NBA rules prohibit players from displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair,” the league’s Executive Vice President of Communications Mike Bass told The Post’s Tim Bontemps.

The Wizards' Kelly Oubre Jr., wore a Supreme sleeve on his leg last season after the fashion house partnered with Nike, but was asked to change it by team equipment personnel after learning it was an NBA rules violation.

“It had an NBA logo on it. It has a Nike sign on it. NBA is sponsored by Nike. It’s just Supreme, you know,” Oubre said at the time. “So, I don’t know really what’s the quarrel.”

Smith also wore a Supreme shooting sleeve during the 2017-18 season. As for the tattoo, Supreme didn’t pay him or sponsor him to put its logo on his body, he told Complex magazine. He just enjoys the brand and the word mark suits him.

Smith could conceivably cover the tattoo with some sort of tape or bandage or a sleeve. Depending on the item, those might be permitted to show corporate logos.

