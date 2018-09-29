

The University of Connecticut and former basketball coach Kevin Ollie have been notified by the NCAA of alleged recruiting and other violations during his tenure at the school. (Jessica Hill/Associated Press)

Six months after Connecticut fired men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie for cause, the NCAA served him charges of ethical and recruiting violations that could lead to a lengthy show-cause penalty that would keep Ollie out of coaching.

The most serious violation, the NCAA charges, is that Ollie misled investigators about organizing phone conversations between a recruit and former NBA and U-Conn. players Ray Allen and Rudy Gay, according to a copy of the allegations obtained by ESPN.

The NCAA also alleged that Ollie was not truthful about his knowledge of players' offseason workouts with a professional trainer, along with providing impermissible recruiting benefits, exceeding practice time limits and failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

The charges could result in a “show-cause” penalty, which would bar Ollie from coaching for a proscribed period and punish any institution that hires him.

“We believe [the NCAA’s] allegations are consistent with our original, internal findings and our joint investigative work with the enforcement staff,” U-Conn. said in a statement. It has refused to pay Ollie the $10 million remaining on his contract due to the infractions. “We maintain that the actions we have taken to date remain appropriate and consistent with the type, nature and severity of the levied allegations."

“An allegation is not proof of anything, it’s just an allegation,” Ollie’s attorney, Jacques Parenteau, said in a statement. “When the time comes to prove what actually happened, we will show that Coach Ollie did nothing to justify U-Conn.’s failure to pay him the money that is due him by contract.”

Ollie took over the Huskies' program in 2012 as the handpicked successor of longtime coach Jim Calhoun. He was considered an energetic recruiter who could maintain Connecticut’s legacy of storied guard play.

U-Conn. won a national championship in 2014, Ollie’s second season with the Huskies, but did not qualify for the NCAA tournament three of the next four years.

Connecticut hired Dan Hurley away from Rhode Island in March as its new basketball coach.

Read more Post sports coverage:

Rats overwhelmed a Memphis high school. Its football team kept winning.

At home in Sweden, the Capitals’ Nicklas Backstrom reveals the origins of his ascent to the Stanley Cup

Baker Mayfield is helping Cleveland fans forget LeBron James

Blake Bortles was the punchline for an NBC comedy. Now he has Jaguars in a ‘Good Place.’