

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas seek luck from the belly of Phil Mickelson. (Carl Recine/Reuters) (CARL RECINE/Reuters)

Phil Mickelson isn’t in the lineup Saturday for Team USA at the Ryder Cup, but he’s found another way to contribute to the cause.

He’s a good-luck charm. Or, rather, his belly is.

With the U.S. team struggling Saturday morning at Le Golf National just outside Paris, Mickelson hung out with the final pairing of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas and darned if they didn’t deliver a victory that averted a sweep by Team Europe. Was it the advice Mickelson dispensed? His aura? Or was it belly-rub magic?

Whatever the case, Spieth and Thomas weren’t saying. Can you blame them for keeping quiet?

