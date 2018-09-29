

The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton looks towards the Green Monster after a fan threw his home run ball back onto the field, striking him during the seventh inning of Saturday's game against the Red Sox. (CJ Gunther/EPA) (Cj Gunther/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton sent a home run ball over Fenway Park’s Green Monster on Saturday. The Monster sent it right back.

Stanton’s 371-foot solo shot in the seventh inning gave New York an 8-2 lead. The Yankees went on to win, 8-5. But the Bronx Bombers' final run was apparently one too many for a Boston fan seated atop the left field wall. He retrieved the home run ball and fired it back on to the field as Stanton was rounding second base.

The ball traveled some 200-plus feet, striking Stanton on one hop. He momentarily paused and appeared to tip his cap to the fan as he continued running. The game was briefly delayed as umpired alerted security personnel to remove the fan from the game.

Giancarlo Stanton took one out over the monster to extend the Yankees lead, but then a fan threw the ball back and hit Stanton rounding 2nd. pic.twitter.com/8I9MuYaa7R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 29, 2018

Twitter, it seems, is very much on the fan’s side of this exchange:

websters defines hero as https://t.co/hL79MPYC43 — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 29, 2018

This dude caught Giancarlo Stanton’s dinger in the green monster, chucked it back and hit him rounding second. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/QkSazmYA5r — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) September 29, 2018

Somebody sign this guy to a contract. It's the real life Rookie of the Year, even with the short distance of the monster that's not too shabby. https://t.co/BewvfrsE8d — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) September 29, 2018

There should be a stat cast for this. — Jared Trupp (@RealJaredTrupp) September 29, 2018

Fan in Monster Seats throws back Stanton home run, hits Stanton, immediately replaces Drew Pomeranz on playoff roster. pic.twitter.com/HC1MRsOIbR — Red (@SurvivingGrady) September 29, 2018

Second baseman Gleyber Torres’s two-run homer in the fourth inning gave the Yankees a team record for regular season home runs, breaking the mark set by the 1997 Seattle Mariners. Stanton’s homer added to the final tally, giving New York 266 long balls on the year.

The Yankees have already clinched home-field advantage in the single-game Wild Card playoff against Oakland next week. At 100-61, they are the 10th team in MLB history to win 100 games and not win their division.

