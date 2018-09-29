Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton sent a home run ball over Fenway Park’s Green Monster on Saturday. The Monster sent it right back.
Stanton’s 371-foot solo shot in the seventh inning gave New York an 8-2 lead. The Yankees went on to win, 8-5. But the Bronx Bombers' final run was apparently one too many for a Boston fan seated atop the left field wall. He retrieved the home run ball and fired it back on to the field as Stanton was rounding second base.
The ball traveled some 200-plus feet, striking Stanton on one hop. He momentarily paused and appeared to tip his cap to the fan as he continued running. The game was briefly delayed as umpired alerted security personnel to remove the fan from the game.
Twitter, it seems, is very much on the fan’s side of this exchange:
Second baseman Gleyber Torres’s two-run homer in the fourth inning gave the Yankees a team record for regular season home runs, breaking the mark set by the 1997 Seattle Mariners. Stanton’s homer added to the final tally, giving New York 266 long balls on the year.
The Yankees have already clinched home-field advantage in the single-game Wild Card playoff against Oakland next week. At 100-61, they are the 10th team in MLB history to win 100 games and not win their division.
