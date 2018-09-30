

Frank Reich explains the rationale for his controversial decision near the end of Sunday's Colts overtime loss following the game (AJ Mast/Associated Press)

Ties are fine. The idea that an NFL game ending without a winner would be a stain on the league never made sense.

In the second season of overtimes lasting 10 minutes instead of 15, two games ended without a clear victor in the first two weeks. It prompted a round of reaction that suggested the NFL had a problem. But why?

A tie shouldn’t be seen as less satisfying than typical outcome. Two teams play, usually one is better, but sometimes they’re equal. No big deal. Plus, a greater likelihood of a third outcome creates more interest, not less. There are scenarios to chew on, more strategy to consider, computations to make. It forces crucial decisions where they did not previously exist.

All of which is to say, Colts Coach Frank Reich really, really wishes the NFL still had those extra five minutes in overtime.

History is not going to judge Reich fondly for the decision he made Sunday afternoon, after more than four hours of football in Indianapolis. With 27 seconds left in overtime, on his own side of midfield, Reich went for it on fourth and four. Rather than punting and taking a near-certain tie, Reich tried to put his team in better position to win.

It backfired in spectacular fashion. Andrew Luck threw an incompletion, Deshaun Watson threw a slant to DeAndre Hopkins, the Texans spiked the ball with three seconds and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired, giving Houston a 37-34 victory. To add a kick to Reich’s groin, he called timeout just before Fairbairn’s first attempt — which Fairbairn pushed wide right.

Reich’s choice was fascinating, daring, aggressive and admirable for its bucking of convention. It was also, unfortunately, wrong.

In a vacuum, going for it on fourth down late in overtime, at the risk of giving an opponent a potential victory, isn’t a terrible choice. But the conditions did not tilt in the Colts’ favor for taking that route. In this case, Reich should have been content with a tie.

After a 17-yard catch-and-run by tight end Mo Alie-Cox — which Reich surely wishes never happened — the Colts faced that fourth and four at their own 43-yard-line. The Colts tried to draw Houston offsides and called timeout when it didn’t work. To the great surprise of everybody watching, Reich ran his offense back out.

“We’re not playing to tie,” Reich said at his news conference, before the question even came. “We’re going for it 10 times out of 10.”

You can see why Reich wanted to go for it, why his gut screamed at him to go for it. First of all, it’s how he’s wired. He coordinated the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense last year, and the boldness Doug Pederson showed all season — particularly in the Super Bowl when a goal line trick play on a fourth down helped give the Eagles a victory — had a great influence on Reich. Second, he probably felt on a deep level the Colts deserved a win. They overcame a 28-10 deficit to get into overtime and then scored first. They had come so close, Reich surely felt in his bones how badly any result other than victory would sting.

Every single Colt I’ve talked to in the locker room said they loved the call to go for it on 4th down. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 30, 2018

There were also non-visceral arguments for going for it. The Colts were 1-2 and it would be reasonable to wonder if a non-victory would hurt them in the event they surge into the AFC South race. Luck had been great all day on short passes, and Reich called a typically safe completion. The Texans had no timeouts and needed to gain at least 15 for a credible chance at a field-goal attempt, and 25 or 30 yards for a chance at a likely make. Going for it and missing was in no way a guaranteed loss.

But those arguments shouldn’t have overcome the reasons for punting. The biggest problem was that a first down wouldn’t have necessarily given Indianapolis a victory, not even close. A conversion would have put the ball at the Colts’ 47-yard line. To give Adam Vinatieri a shot at a 52-yard field goal, the Colts would have still needed to gain another 18 yards in less than 27 seconds. They had a timeout, but they were also up against Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt.

Reich’s decision was not the idiocy many made it out to be in the immediate aftermath. A fourth and four against a tired defense with Andrew Luck at quarterback is a high-probability proposition. And even failure gave the Colts two chances to tie, anyway, by stopping the Texans or by Fairbairn missing.

Reich’s choice backfired horribly, and he’ll be crushed for it. But it was dramatic to watch and fascinating to debate, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

