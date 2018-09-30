An emotional end arrived for New York Mets third baseman David Wright on Saturday night.

Wright, who had missed all but 75 games since the 2014 season with spinal stenosis, returned to Citi Field for a farewell weekend, grounding out in a pinch-hitting appearance Friday against the Miami Marlins, then playing four innings in the field Saturday night. Wright headed to his position at the start of the top of the fifth before Manager Mickey Callaway came out of the dugout to make a switch so Wright could get one last ovation.

Wright was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, marking his first time on the Mets' active roster since June 3, 2016. Fans got their first chance to salute Wright, a seven-time all-star who played his entire career with the Mets, when he pinch-hit during Friday night’s game. Saturday, though, was far more eventful, starting with the video tribute the Mets produced.

The Mets' tribute video for David Wright

(via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/VECTKPH35j — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 29, 2018

Wright then took the field by himself as his teammates stood on the top step of the dugout. His daughter, Olivia, came onto the field and threw out the first pitch to her dad.

David Wright takes the field all by himself. Chills. pic.twitter.com/koJcB0NaBO — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 29, 2018

David Wright took the field alone. The Mets stayed in the dugout. Then Jose Reyes ran out & hugged him at third base. The crowd was standing and cheering the entire time. Then Wright ran behind home plate to catch a ceremonial first pitch from his 2-y/o daughter Olivia. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) September 29, 2018

Olivia Shea Wright throws out tonight's first pitch. pic.twitter.com/ajFaARXxgo — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 29, 2018

Wright’s time in Saturday’s game was fairly uneventful. He took a close pitch on a 3-2 count and walked in his first plate appearance, then fouled out to first in his second, to lead off the home half of the fourth. He got one chance in the field, throwing out Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday on a routine grounder to end the second.

When it came time for the Mets to take the field for the fifth, the drama cranked up again. After Callaway came out to remove him from the game, Wright hugged longtime teammate Jose Reyes and walked off to a thunderous ovation.

You played the game the Wright way. We love and respect you. Forever #OurCaptain! pic.twitter.com/WvA3XPZO31 — New York Mets (@Mets) September 30, 2018

Wright proceeded to do a half-inning each with the Mets’ radio and television broadcast teams. Per The New York Post, former teammates Michael Cuddyer and Cliff Floyd surprised Wright by coming to the game, and a current teammate, pitcher Jacob deGrom, referred to him as “honestly the best teammate I’ve ever had.”

Wright heads into retirement as the fifth third baseman in MLB history to hit at least 200 home runs and steal at least 150 bases, per ESPN Stats and Info. He joins Mike Schmidt, Chipper Jones, George Brett and another ex-Met, Howard Johnson, on that list. He hit .296 for his career, with 242 home runs, 970 RBI and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .867, and he won a pair of Gold Gloves in his 14-year career.

