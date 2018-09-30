

D.C. United's Wayne Rooney corrals the ball in front of Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush and defender Rod Fanni in the first half Saturday night at Audi Field. (Geoff Burke/Usa Today Sports)

D.C. United needed to win Saturday at Audi Field. Not draw and certainly not lose, but win. The manner and margin did not matter. Just win.

Although the result was very much in the balance at halftime, United exceeded even the nuttiest expectations with a 5-0 romp over the team immediately ahead of it, the Montreal Impact, in the race for the last playoff spot in MLS’s Eastern Conference.

“It was incredible,” midfielder Luciano Acosta said. “We were playing beautiful soccer. It was a beautiful game.”

Acosta gave the most beautiful performance of all, scoring early and posting three assists in the second half as United (10-11-8) extended its unbeaten streak to five and pulled within two points of the Impact (12-15-4). Having played two fewer matches than Montreal, D.C. controls its destiny with its next four games at home before finishing at Chicago in late October.

Acosta wasn’t the only one who turned in a beautiful showing. Wayne Rooney scored twice, including a tension breaker early in the second half, and Paul Arriola added two goals as D.C. ended a seven-game winless rut in meetings with Montreal.

United matched the largest victory margin in league play in its 23-season history and enjoyed its first 5-0 rout in 17 years.

It wasn’t as breezy as the score suggested, though. Montreal threatened in the first half and finished with lopsided advantages in shots (25-9), corner kicks (11-2) and possession percentage (61-39) before an announced sellout of 20,573 at Audi Field.

“It wasn’t a 5-0 game,” D.C. Coach Ben Olsen said. "If it was a boxing match, it would’ve been pretty damn even. Things went our way — bounces went our way, the officiating was on our side. The other part of this is there was some really good performances and goals and moments from our team.”

With Yamil Asad’s return to the lineup after four absences and a reserve appearance, Olsen had almost all of his first-choice starters. The exception was center back Kofi Opare, who remains out with a hip-groin ailment; Frederic Brillant filled the void.

United went ahead in the 17th minute. Acosta won a battle with Saphir Taider 30 yards from Montreal’s goal and poked the ball to Asad. Acosta made his run, and Asad side-footed a diagonal delivery. With confidence that has soared since midsummer, Acosta lashed a 12-yard effort that bent away from diving goalkeeper Evan Bush and settled into the far corner of the net.

Eight of Acosta’s nine goals have come in the past 10 matches, almost all coming on authoritative strikes or clever combinations.

United’s defensive work was not as certain. With Argentine attacker Ignacio Piatti in the middle of things, Montreal was ever-dangerous in sustained possession and at times in transition.

Amid a flurry of uninterrupted crosses, D.C. conceded ample opportunities. Montreal missed the mark, defenders stuffed shots and, in the 21st minute, Bill Hamid prevented a sure goal by stopping Becary Sagna’s 10-yard strike with a splendid reflex save.

United was living dangerously. The halftime whistle brought a wave of relief for United and its supporters.

“A little bit fortunate to go in at halftime one-nil up,” Rooney said. “We were fantastic after that.”

Three minutes after intermission, Rooney provided additional comfort.

Asad forced a giveaway and supplied Acosta for a quick diagonal cross in Rooney’s direction. Here is where Rooney’s instincts took hold: He let the ball do the work, resisting contact until he was ready. While the ball rolled, he shimmied a defender onto his heels. With small pockets of space and time, he ripped a 17-yard shot into the near corner.

United put the outcome to rest in the 61st minute when Rooney fed Acosta, who crossed to Arriola for a running finish in the six-yard box. The sequence was quick and merciless.

Montreal’s Jeisson Vargas skipped a free kick off the crossbar and Hamid made a soaring save, reminders that, although United was going to win, the margin was a touch deceptive.

Arriola added his second goal in the 78th minute — the recipient of sustained possession and Acosta’s entry pass before chipping Bush from an angle for his seventh goal. Four minutes later, with Bush stranded at the top of the box, Rooney fired into an open net from 35 yards.

“I hope they understand now what we need to do over the next month to reach our goal,” Olsen said. “We need to forget about this very quickly and move on to [hosting Chicago next Sunday]. The reality is, we’re closer to our goal, but we’re still pretty far away in the grand scheme of things to where we need to be.”

Notes: Right back Oniel Fisher suffered a knee injury early in the second half. He received treatment, returned to action, then left for good. He will undergo an MRI exam soon. ... Nick DeLeon, the incumbent right back at the start of the season, is close to returning from a knee injury suffered in May.