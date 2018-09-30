

Clay Matthews reacts after being called for roughing the passer on a sack of Alex Smith last Sunday (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Clay Matthews had it right. Even before the NFL competition committee convened via conference call last week and clarified how it wants officials to enforce the roughing-the-passer guidelines, the Green Bay Packers linebacker summed up pretty succinctly what the approach is meant to be.

“I think we’re looking for the hit that took Aaron [Rodgers] out last year, that little extra,” Matthews said last Sunday at FedEx Field after being penalized for a hit on Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith. “If I wanted to hurt him, I could have. I could have put some extra on him. That’s football.”

Exactly.

[NFL’s roughing-the-passer rule unchanged, but clarified ‘to ensure consistency’]

When the competition committee issued a point of emphasis to officials for this season, stressing that they should penalize hits on which a defender lands on a quarterback with most or all of his body weight, it had in mind last season’s hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr that injured Rodgers, Green Bay’s quarterback and two-time league MVP.

What the committee didn’t have in mind was Matthews’s on Smith. And it certainly didn’t have in mind Matthews’s hit a week earlier on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, which also was penalized.

The league office backed those calls. But there was strong sentiment on the competition committee that the two calls, particularly for the hit on Cousins, shouldn’t have been made. The committee thought the rule should be enforced differently going forward.

The competition committee doesn’t want star quarterbacks such as Rodgers to be hurt. But it also doesn’t want defenders to be penalized for hits on which they don’t hit the quarterback late, or in the head, or below the knee — hits that don’t put signal callers in any particular danger of being injured. Matthews’s hits on Cousins and Smith didn’t seem to put either quarterback at increased risk.

The committee’s regularly scheduled conference call had been planned for this week. Instead, members spoke last week at the behest of Commissioner Roger Goodell.

After the call on Wednesday night, the league issued a written statement by Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations. Those who focused on Vincent saying that “the committee determined there would be no changes to the point of emphasis approved this spring or to the rule” missed the point.

The key was Vincent saying, “to ensure consistency in officiating the rule, the committee clarified techniques that constitute a foul.”

That means things are changing.

That’s the same sort of clarification the committee issued during the preseason about the new helmet rule. There was a flag-fest in the first half of the preseason under the rule, which makes it a penalty for any player to lower his head and use his helmet to initiate contact. Once the committee clarified that inadvertent or incidental contact should not result in a penalty, the flag-fest ceased.

In that case, officials were enforcing the rule in a way never intended by the committee. The committee didn’t change the rule. It got officials to officiate it as had been intended all along.

The same is happening now with the roughing-the-passer rule. Hits like those by Matthews on Cousins and Smith never were meant to be penalized. From now on, if the committee gets its way, they won’t be. The flags will be reserved for the most egregious hits on quarterbacks — those with that little “extra,” in Matthews’s terms.

There were four roughing-the-passer penalties in Monday night’s Steelers-Buccaneers game, the last game before the committee’s call and clarification. There were none in Thursday night’s Rams-Vikings game, the first game after the call and clarification.

Expect the rule to be enforced, from now on, much differently than it was in the season’s first three weeks. Goodell and the competition committee would not have intervened if they didn’t want to see a change. They will get their way.

Read more on the NFL:

With Patriots' dynasty at a crossroads, Dolphins primed to take over AFC East

The Vikings are teetering after losing to the Rams, but don’t blame Kirk Cousins

Eric Reid, who joined Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during national anthem, signed by Panthers