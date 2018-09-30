

Nantes' Matt Miazga, right, marks Nice's Allan Saint-Maximin during Ligue 1 match. (Sebastian Salom Gomis/AFP-Getty Images) (Sebastien Salom Gomis/AFP/Getty Images)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 80 minutes in 2-0 defeat to Leicester City

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Everton

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s at Newcastle on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 3-1 victory at Blackburn

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-0 victory at Norwich City

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s at Leicester City on Monday

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Reading

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: played the first 45 in 2-1 victory over Yeovil Town

West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 90

Championship

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Norwich City

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (age 20), on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over QPR

Queens Park Rangers defender Geoff Cameron: played 90

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips (age 20): not in the 18

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: U-23s at Leeds on Monday

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Coventry City

Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Portsmouth

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: played 64 in 1-0 victory at St. Mirren

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva (age 20): loaned to third-tier Raith Rovers through Jan. 14

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): played 68 minutes in 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): entered in the 62nd in 1-0 victory over Mainz

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Moenchengladbach

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: in the 18 but did not play

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: entered in the 46th (assist) in 4-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Nurnberg

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: not in the 18

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich

Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-1 defeat at Augsburg

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Stuttgart

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): played 90 (scored in 64th) in Bremen II’s 3-1 defeat at Hannover II

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): did not play for Bremen II

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): did not play for Hannover II

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18), on loan from FC Dallas: U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 19): Schalke II

Borussia Dortmund II midfielder Junior Flores: knee injury

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: not in the 18 for 6-0 defeat at Wolfsburg

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Turbine Potsdam

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: not in the 18

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Dynamo Dresden

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: played 69 (scored in 24th) in 3-1 defeat to Jahn Regensburg

This was Joe Gyau’s (@36finest) first start for @MSVDuisburg in league play, good finish at the backpost off of a cross.#RepDMV pic.twitter.com/w11HAFc0Do — DMV Soccer (@DMVSoccer96) September 29, 2018

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 (scored in 78th)

Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: entered in the 82nd in 4-2 defeat at Holstein Kiel

Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): not in the 18

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 78 in 1-0 defeat to Magdeburg

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 19): not in the 18 for 3-2 victory over Bochum

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: at Ingolstadt on Monday

3 Liga

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 (scored in 2nd, own goal in 24th) in 3-2 victory at Zwickau

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: not in the 18

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: entered in the 70th in 0-0 draw at Jena

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-0 victory at Nice

Nantes defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Olympique Lyonnais

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: entered in the 80th in 1-1 draw with Toulouse

Feminine Division 1

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Soyaux

Ligue 2

Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: at Troyes on Monday

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad

Segunda Division

Reus defender Shaq Moore, on loan from Levante: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Almeria

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 minutes in 2-0 defeat to Ajax

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over VVV

Eerste Divisie

Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea (age 20): played 61 in 1-0 victory over Oss

BELGIUM

First Division A

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in the 82nd minute in 0-0 draw with Sint-Truiden

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory over Cercle Brugge

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 3-1 defeat to Eupen

Mouscron forward Frantzdy Pierrot: played 80 in 3-0 defeat to Waasland-Beveren

Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Charleroi

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Division

Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks: Benfica II, no match scheduled

Santa Clara midfielder Eryk Williamson, on loan from Portland Timbers: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory at Nacional

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 cup defeat at Sacavenense

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Grasshopper

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): vs. Sonderjyske on Monday

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 20): not in the 18 for 5-2 defeat at Midtjylland

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): in the 18 but did not play

Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to OB

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 62 minutes in 0-0 draw with Sundsvall

Dalkurd defender Alex De John: played 90 in 4-0 defeat to AIK

Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: played 90

Damallsvenskan

Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Hammarby

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: not in the 18

Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: in the 18 but did not play

Hammarby midfielder Kelly Conheeney: not in the 18

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: entered in the 82nd in 4-2 victory over Linkoping

Djurgarden defender Maddie Bauer: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Eskilstuna

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Limhamn

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 5-1 victory over Kalmar

Kalmar forward Erin Gunther: played 90

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-2 victory at Admira

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory over Stabaek

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw with Ruzomberok

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv on Monday

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory at Ashdod

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 minutes in 2-2 draw at Suwon Bluewings

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 65th minute in 2-1 defeat at Patronato

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 2-0 victory over Queretaro

Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Monterrey

Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: entered in the 74th

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: vs. Morelia late Sunday

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory at Veracruz

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: entered in the 46th in 2-2 draw at Pumas

Club America midfielder Joe Corona: vs. Chivas late Sunday

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Santos Laguna

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Queretaro