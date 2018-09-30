Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 80 minutes in 2-0 defeat to Leicester City
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Everton
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s at Newcastle on Monday
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 3-1 victory at Blackburn
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-0 victory at Norwich City
Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s at Leicester City on Monday
Women’s Super League
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Reading
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: played the first 45 in 2-1 victory over Yeovil Town
West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 90
Championship
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Norwich City
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (age 20), on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over QPR
Queens Park Rangers defender Geoff Cameron: played 90
Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips (age 20): not in the 18
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: U-23s at Leeds on Monday
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Coventry City
Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Portsmouth
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: played 64 in 1-0 victory at St. Mirren
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva (age 20): loaned to third-tier Raith Rovers through Jan. 14
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): played 68 minutes in 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): entered in the 62nd in 1-0 victory over Mainz
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Moenchengladbach
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: in the 18 but did not play
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: entered in the 46th (assist) in 4-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Nurnberg
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: not in the 18
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich
Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-1 defeat at Augsburg
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Stuttgart
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): played 90 (scored in 64th) in Bremen II’s 3-1 defeat at Hannover II
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): did not play for Bremen II
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): did not play for Hannover II
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18), on loan from FC Dallas: U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 19): Schalke II
Borussia Dortmund II midfielder Junior Flores: knee injury
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: not in the 18 for 6-0 defeat at Wolfsburg
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Turbine Potsdam
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: not in the 18
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Dynamo Dresden
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: played 69 (scored in 24th) in 3-1 defeat to Jahn Regensburg
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 (scored in 78th)
Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: entered in the 82nd in 4-2 defeat at Holstein Kiel
Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): not in the 18
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 78 in 1-0 defeat to Magdeburg
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 19): not in the 18 for 3-2 victory over Bochum
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: at Ingolstadt on Monday
3 Liga
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 (scored in 2nd, own goal in 24th) in 3-2 victory at Zwickau
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: not in the 18
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: entered in the 70th in 0-0 draw at Jena
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-0 victory at Nice
Nantes defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Olympique Lyonnais
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: entered in the 80th in 1-1 draw with Toulouse
Feminine Division 1
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Soyaux
Ligue 2
Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: at Troyes on Monday
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad
Segunda Division
Reus defender Shaq Moore, on loan from Levante: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Almeria
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 minutes in 2-0 defeat to Ajax
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over VVV
Eerste Divisie
Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea (age 20): played 61 in 1-0 victory over Oss
BELGIUM
First Division A
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in the 82nd minute in 0-0 draw with Sint-Truiden
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory over Cercle Brugge
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 3-1 defeat to Eupen
Mouscron forward Frantzdy Pierrot: played 80 in 3-0 defeat to Waasland-Beveren
Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Charleroi
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Division
Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks: Benfica II, no match scheduled
Santa Clara midfielder Eryk Williamson, on loan from Portland Timbers: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory at Nacional
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 cup defeat at Sacavenense
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Grasshopper
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): vs. Sonderjyske on Monday
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 20): not in the 18 for 5-2 defeat at Midtjylland
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): in the 18 but did not play
Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to OB
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 62 minutes in 0-0 draw with Sundsvall
Dalkurd defender Alex De John: played 90 in 4-0 defeat to AIK
Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: played 90
Damallsvenskan
Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Hammarby
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: not in the 18
Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: in the 18 but did not play
Hammarby midfielder Kelly Conheeney: not in the 18
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: entered in the 82nd in 4-2 victory over Linkoping
Djurgarden defender Maddie Bauer: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Eskilstuna
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Limhamn
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 5-1 victory over Kalmar
Kalmar forward Erin Gunther: played 90
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-2 victory at Admira
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory over Stabaek
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw with Ruzomberok
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv on Monday
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory at Ashdod
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 minutes in 2-2 draw at Suwon Bluewings
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 65th minute in 2-1 defeat at Patronato
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 2-0 victory over Queretaro
Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Monterrey
Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: entered in the 74th
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: vs. Morelia late Sunday
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory at Veracruz
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: entered in the 46th in 2-2 draw at Pumas
Club America midfielder Joe Corona: vs. Chivas late Sunday
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Santos Laguna
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Queretaro