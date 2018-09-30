

These are Baker Mayfield's Browns, not Johnny Manziel's. (David Richard Associated Press File)

A letter from Johnny Manziel may not have been the Cleveland Browns' preferred method for helping prepare Baker Mayfield for his first NFL start, but the former Browns first-rounder nonetheless reached out to Mayfield, who led Cleveland to a victory 10 days ago and will start Sunday in Oakland.

The 22nd overall pick by the Browns in the 2014 draft, Manziel never caught on Cleveland, partying his way out of the NFL. Now attempting to resurrect his pro career at the age of 25 with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL, Manziel has said that addiction and bipolar disorder contributed to his difficulties and, reading a “letter,” told Mayfield “you and I are not the same person.” That goes without saying, but there is a poignant note when Manziel says “don’t take a single day, a single snap, for granted.”

Mayfield led the 1-1-1 Browns to a 21-17 victory that was Cleveland’s first since Christmas Eve 2016, filling Browns fans with the hope that, after years and years of false starts, the team finally had landed an actual quarterback.

“Dear Baker, if there’s one thing you already know, one thing that everybody already knows, you and I are not the same person. No matter how many people try to compare us, even before the same team drafted us, we know we are never fully defined by the way we play, or the uniform we wear,” Manziel says.

"What I do know is this: life’s experiences are the best teachers. Through all the good days you’ll encounter over your career there, you’ll undoubtedly face some tough ones as well. Through all the good and the bad, stay close to your family, and more so, continue to be you. That’s what’s taken you from a walk-on to a Heisman Trophy winner to a first-round draft pick.

"Beyond all that, Baker, I simply want to wish you all the success that you deserve. I hope you don’t take a single day, a single snap, for granted. I hope you own the moment, and give the Browns fans every bit of happiness that they deserve.

“Your friend, Johnny Manziel.”

