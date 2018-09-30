

Juan Soto said he's headed to Japan. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

DENVER — Juan Soto was in the Coors Field batting cage with hitting coach Kevin Long Saturday, and hitting the ball well enough to think he could elevate his already impressive statistics.

“Let’s play another month,” Soto joked, though he has never played so late into the season before. Then he revealed that he will probably not be playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic with his teammate Victor Robles because, you guessed it, he’s headed to Japan.

“It’s going to be hard because I’m going to Japan with MLB. Then I come back. I have to rest a little bit,” Soto said. “It’s too much baseball.”

Major League Baseball announced a first group of participants with the trip, which includes seven games across Japan from Nov. 8 to 15 — a partnership with Nippon Professional Baseball. Don Mattingly will manage the team. Yadier Molina, Christian Yelich, Rhys Hoskins and Soto’s Rookie of the Year competition Ronald Acuña Jr. were among those announced in the first wave of players.

So Soto has not been officially announced as part of the trip, and MLB has not confirmed he will be. Soto played 155 games between the major and minor leagues this season. He had never played more than 51 games in a professional season before.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (82-79)

Victor Robles CF

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Mark Reynolds 1B

Adrian Sanchez 2B

Spencer Kieboom C

Erick Fedde P

COLORADO ROCKIES (90-71)

Charlie Blackmon CF

DJ LeMahieu 2B

David Dahl LF

Nolan Arenado 3B

Trevor Story SS

Carlos Gonzalez RF

Ian Desmond 1B

Chris Ianetta C

Tyler Anderson P