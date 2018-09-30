DENVER — Juan Soto was in the Coors Field batting cage with hitting coach Kevin Long Saturday, and hitting the ball well enough to think he could elevate his already impressive statistics.
“Let’s play another month,” Soto joked, though he has never played so late into the season before. Then he revealed that he will probably not be playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic with his teammate Victor Robles because, you guessed it, he’s headed to Japan.
“It’s going to be hard because I’m going to Japan with MLB. Then I come back. I have to rest a little bit,” Soto said. “It’s too much baseball.”
Major League Baseball announced a first group of participants with the trip, which includes seven games across Japan from Nov. 8 to 15 — a partnership with Nippon Professional Baseball. Don Mattingly will manage the team. Yadier Molina, Christian Yelich, Rhys Hoskins and Soto’s Rookie of the Year competition Ronald Acuña Jr. were among those announced in the first wave of players.
So Soto has not been officially announced as part of the trip, and MLB has not confirmed he will be. Soto played 155 games between the major and minor leagues this season. He had never played more than 51 games in a professional season before.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS (82-79)
Victor Robles CF
Trea Turner SS
Bryce Harper RF
Anthony Rendon 3B
Juan Soto LF
Mark Reynolds 1B
Adrian Sanchez 2B
Spencer Kieboom C
Erick Fedde P
COLORADO ROCKIES (90-71)
Charlie Blackmon CF
DJ LeMahieu 2B
David Dahl LF
Nolan Arenado 3B
Trevor Story SS
Carlos Gonzalez RF
Ian Desmond 1B
Chris Ianetta C
Tyler Anderson P