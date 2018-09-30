

Le'Veon Bell hasn't been on the field, with or without Ben Roethlisberger, this season. (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

Anybody need a running back?

The Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports, are ready to throw in the towel on Le’Veon Bell and are actively shopping their star player to other teams.

[Analysis: If Le'Veon Bell is available, these four teams should try to trade for him]

Kevin Colbert, the team’s general manager, is seeking at least a second-round draft pick and a good player in return for the running back, who has been holding out rather than sign a franchise tender. Holding out is an expensive proposition for Bell.

Now missing his fourth week, Le'Veon Bell has now forfeited $3.42 million. And, having been an agent and team negotiator, I just don't get it. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 30, 2018

Bell would have to agree to a trade by signing his $14.54 million franchise tender with the Steelers and he can’t be traded until he signs. It’s a moot point so far, though, because teams aren’t stepping up with offers. That’s partly because he would be a $10 million cap hit for any team and it isn’t certain that he would readily agree to a long-term contract extension in the offseason.

If he remains with the Steelers through the Oct. 30 trade deadline, he would have until Nov. 13 to sign the tender and accrue a season toward free agency.

Read more from The Post:

NFL Week 4: Live updates, analysis, fantasy advice

Tennessee State linebacker in critical condition after emergency surgery for head injury

College football winners and losers: Clemson suddenly looks vulnerable

Ohio State rallies late to shock Penn State

Baker Mayfield is helping Cleveland fans forget LeBron James