

Tennessee State coach Rod Reed (left) speaks to Tennessee State and Vanderbilt players about the condition of Christion Abercrombie. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

They gathered at midfield after the game, concerned about something far more important than the final score.

Tennessee State and Vanderbilt players circled TSU Coach Rod Reed to learn what little they could about the condition of linebacker Christion Abercrombie, who collapsed after suffering a head injury and was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery. The school said later that he is in critical condition.

“The last I heard he was in surgery; we’ve been praying for him,” Reed told the Tennessean. “I’m going to leave here and go there to see about him.”

It is unclear exactly when the linebacker, a 20-year-old sophomore from Atlanta, was injured. “It was right before the half,” Reed said. “He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there.”

Vanderbilt and Tennessee State met at the 50 yard line after the game to pray for injured player Christian Abercrombie @VandyFootball @tsu_football @KySportsRadio pic.twitter.com/lS7cp2J8m4 — Jeremy Buchanan (@jeremyrbuchanan) September 29, 2018

Abercrombie, a transfer to the Nashville school from Illinois, was given oxygen by trainers and was taken off on a stretcher. After the game, won by Vanderbilt, the Commodores coach opened his remarks by talking about his concern for Abercrombie.

“At the end of the day, I’m a football coach coaching a team and coaching a game, but football’s what we do, not who we are,” Vanderbilt Coach Derek Mason told reporters. “I know what it is to be a coach. I know what it is to have a player who’s injured. At the end of the day, when serious injuries happen, football becomes secondary.”

