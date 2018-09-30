

Team Europe's Francesco Molinari celebrates after winning a hole Sunday. (PAUL CHILDS/Reuters)

Breaking: The day after the United States' hopes for a Ryder Cup repeat looked extremely slim, the Americans roared back for a charge, but Europe held fast, taking the Cup when Francesco Molinari beat Phil Mickelson.

Europe needed to come up with 14 1/2 points out of Sunday’s singles matches, with each pairing counting for one point. The U.S. needed only 14 to retain the Cup and cut Europe’s lead to one point behind Justin Thomas (who contributed four of the U.S. points), Webb Simpson, and Tony Finau with Brooks Koepka and Paul Casey halving the fourth match.

Europe bounced back with Thorbjorn Olesen topping Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm beating Tiger Woods and Ian Poulter besting the world’s No. 1 golfer, Dustin Johnson. That pushed Europe’s lead to 13 1/2 points and triggered “Ole, Ole, Ole” chants from the crowd at Le Golf National outside Paris. Then Molinari iced it.

Rahm seemed in disbelief, possibly because of whom he had beaten. “Tiger Woods. I grew up watching that guy,” he told NBC. “Just last week, I was watching him win his 80th event.”

A U.S. comeback would tie the biggest in Ryder Cup play, equaling the four-point American rally in 1999, and would be the first by the Americans on European soil since 1993.

“I’m just proud to put up a point for our team,” Finau told NBC. “Captain [Jim Furyk] trusted me to put me in early, one of the first five guys to go out, to set the tone.”

This story will be updated.