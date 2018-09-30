DENVER — As the Nationals' season headed toward its conclusion, one MASN staple has been conspicuously absent for the final weeks. Ray Knight, the former league manager who co-anchors the network’s pregame and postgame coverage with Johnny Holliday, was not on the broadcasts for the final homestand of the season, nor for this weekend’s trip to Colorado. The network did not announce a reason for his absence.

Knight was arrested in January of 2017 on charges of domestic violence that were ultimately dropped, though a person familiar with his situation said Knight was not pulled because of new legal trouble. A scan of police logs in the area does not reveal any recent arrests. A person familiar with the network’s inner workings said the network is holding Knight off broadcasts due to an in-house issue.

A Nationals spokeswoman deferred to the network for comment and MASN representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

Knight, 65, has been hosting Nats Xtra for seven seasons. He played 13 major league seasons, was a two-time all-star, and was named MVP of the 1986 World Series. He managed the Reds from 1995 to 1997