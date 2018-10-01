

Fernando Verdasco of Spain has been criticized for berating a towel boy on the court during a match in China. (AFP/Getty Images) (-/AFP/Getty Images)

Fernando Verdasco, the world’s 28th-ranked men’s tennis player, created a stir in the semifinals of the Shenzhen Open in China on Saturday when he appeared to berate a towel boy for not getting to him quickly enough.

Tennis great Chris Evert made note of Verdasco’s behavior, deeming it “not cool . . . at all.”

Judy Murray, the mother of three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray and a tennis coach herself, questioned the need for kids to relay towels to the players.

What about a rule that makes players get their own towels? And the ball kids just look after the tennis balls. 🤬 @ATPWorldTour @WTA https://t.co/kEDWyokhdg — judy murray (@JudyMurray) September 30, 2018

According to the Telegraph, towel kids may indeed become a thing of the past. At next month’s Next Gen ATP Finals for under-21 players, towel racks will be installed at the back of the court as a trial run, removing “the onus on ball kids to handle towels,” the ATP said. It’s all part of the ATP’s attempt to speed up the game, not connected to boorish behavior by players toward the kids. If the trial goes well, the rule changes could be instituted at the senior level.

Verdasco, who was warned by the umpire after his outburst during his match against Yoshihito Nishioka, has been down this road before. During a tournament in Hamburg earlier this year, he threw a towel toward a ballboy in apparent disgust:

Not the first time this behavior from Verdasco(Hamburg'18)(🎥@TennisTV ) pic.twitter.com/4XvbztgWuD — doublefault28 (@doublefault28) September 29, 2018

