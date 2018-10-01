

Khris Davis is nothing if not consistent. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Oakland A’s designated hitter Khris Davis has blossomed into one of the more reliable power hitters in the game, with 42 home runs in 2016, 43 in 2017 and an MLB-high 48 this season. His 133 total homers over that span are the most in the majors.

He’s also been consistent in another stat, eerily so. See if you can spot it in this Baseball Reference image:



Hint: Look in the last column. (Baseball Reference)

Yes, Davis somehow has hit exactly .247 for four years running now. According to ESPN and the Elias Sports Bureau, no other player in MLB history has had the same batting average rounded to three decimal places in four consecutive seasons, with a minimum of 10 at-bats each year.

Davis had pushed his batting average to rarefied heights (for him) in mid-August and was hitting .263 after a 2-for-4 outing against the Rangers on Aug. 21. But then came the regression toward that magical number, which he reached after going 0 for 4 on Friday night. On Saturday, he went 1 for 3, staying at .247. And after two fruitless plate appearances in the A’s regular season finale Sunday, Manager Bob Melvin pulled Davis from the game, his weird destiny fulfilled.

“That is just tough to comprehend,” Melvin told the San Francisco Chronicle. “That’s almost impossible to do. The power numbers have gone up and he’s a better hitter, but I can’t explain that. The baseball gods obviously want him to hit .247.”

Said Davis himself: “I’m kind of speechless. I don’t know, it’s just weird. … I’m just kind of shocked. It was meant to be. That’s all I got.”

Back in July, FiveThirtyEight’s Michael Salfino and Neil Paine made the hard-to-argue-against case that Davis’s five-year stretch (he hit .244 in 2014, three points shy of making this even stranger) is the most consistent batting run in MLB history. The closest anyone has come to such a streak, Salfino and Paine found, was journeyman outfielder Nori Aoki, who hit .288, .286, .285, .287 and .283 in succession from 2012 to 2016.

The A’s visit the Yankees in the AL wild-card game on Wednesday night; Davis hit just .227 against New York’s pitchers this season. He was closer to normal against the Astros, whom the A’s could play in the ALCS, hitting .246.

