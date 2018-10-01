Turner Sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson announced Monday that he will not be part of TBS’s coverage of the American League playoffs after doctors discovered blood clots in both of his legs.

A message from @TurnerSportsEJ on his absence from the upcoming MLB Postseason pic.twitter.com/fIZ6NFLXdi — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) October 1, 2018

Johnson, who was scheduled to call the action for the Astros-Indians AL division series, said the clots were discovered during a recent physical and that his doctors have advised him against flying.

“The best course of action is to just stay grounded at this point,” he said. “During this time when you’re doing the playoffs, there are a lot of flights in a compressed time, and blood clots are nothing to be messed with. So as tough as it is for me to miss baseball’s postseason, it’s the thing to do.”

Don Orsillo, a veteran of the Red Sox and Padres broadcast booths, will replace Johnson in the TBS booth, with Dennis Eckersley providing color commentary.

Johnson added that he’ll still be hosting TNT’s NBA pre- and postgame coverage when the season begins later this month.

“So I’m gearing up, staying on the ground, getting ready for basketball season,” Johnson said while also praising Orsillo and Brian Anderson, who will do TBS’s play-by-play for the AL wild-card game and the other AL division series. “But for me, it’s blood-thinners and compression socks.”

