

The Giants were held below 20 points for the third time this season, and their record dropped to 1-3 with Sunday's loss to the Saints. (Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants placed a rather sizable wager this offseason on Eli Manning and the status quo, passing up the chance to rebuild around a prized rookie quarterback in the hope that improving the team around Manning could yield one last flurry of success during what’s left of his distinguished tenure with the franchise.

A quarter of the way into the season, it has been a losing proposition for the Giants. Their offense couldn’t get the job done Sunday at the Meadowlands, and they fell to 1-3 with a 33-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants are not exactly buried in the NFC East, a division in which the Washington Redskins now lead at 2-1 while the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are tied for second at 2-2. But so far, at least, there is little to suggest the Giants can return to being the playoff team they were two years ago before plummeting to 3-13 last season.

The defense limited Saints quarterback Drew Brees to 217 yards on 18-of-32 passing. Brees did not have a touchdown pass. Even so, the Saints improved their record to 3-1 as tailback Alvin Kamara ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

[Analysis: The Bears believe in Mitchell Trubisky, and they no longer appear alone]

A day that began with promise for the Giants’ offense thanks to an opening-possession touchdown unraveled from there. The Giants didn’t get into the end zone again until rookie tailback Saquon Barkley’s one-yard touchdown with less than four minutes remaining.

“Tonight was a frustrating one,” Manning said. “We got off to a good start, had a good drive. I thought we were capable of moving the ball and making plays on this team. We just weren’t able to do it.”

Manning wasn’t terrible. He connected on 31 of 41 passes for 255 yards. He threw a touchdown pass. He didn’t have an interception.

But it didn’t amount to enough efficiency on offense. Barkley, the dynamic runner drafted with the second pick in April had only 10 carries and ran for 44 yards. Odell Beckham Jr., whom the Giants made the highest-paid wide receiver in the league before the season to give Manning a top target — one who presumably would be content, based on the size of the deal — had seven catches for a modest 60 yards.

“I don’t know,” Beckham said. “I’m doing everything I can. I put my all into this. I’ve sacrificed everything. Especially coming toward this year, I’ve sacrificed. I’ve made personal changes and done all I can to be the best teammate and to bring everything that I can every Sunday. So it’s a little disappointing. ... You work way too hard five, six days a week for 60 minutes of football. So I hate to get out there and waste those 60 minutes.”

The Giants failed to reach 20 points for the third time in four games. Time remains for them to regroup. But if things come undone this season, there is no would-be franchise quarterback waiting for his turn. There is not much of a future with a 37-year-old quarterback. What if there’s not much of a present, either?

“I think we have talent,” Manning said. “We’ve just got to put it all together.”

[Analysis: The Patriots just reminded the rest of the NFL that they aren’t done yet]

The Giants hired a new general manager, Dave Gettleman, and coach, Pat Shurmur, after last season. But with Manning still at quarterback, following a tumultuous 2017 in which he was benched for a game by former coach Ben McAdoo, it doesn’t feel like they’ve started over.

“We’ve got to coach better,” Shurmur said. “We’ve got to make more plays, and we’ve just got to keep fighting and we’ve just got to work our way out of it.”

The Saints spent the first half getting field goals instead of touchdowns. Kicker Wil Lutz connected from 42, 34, 37 and 26 yards. The Saints could lament that they weren’t getting into the end zone. They could fear that their missed opportunities would end up costing them. But at least they had a 12-7 lead at halftime.

Their defense was bottling up Manning and the Giants’ offense. The Giants began the game with a crisp, 75-yard touchdown drive. Manning capped the march with a two-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Sterling Shepard, but the Giants did nothing from there, finishing the half with 97 yards.

The home crowd grew increasingly restless, and the boos became more frequent as the game progressed. The Saints finally broke their field goal rut in the third quarter; Kamara provided a nine-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 19-7. He added fourth-quarter touchdown runs of four and 49 yards.

