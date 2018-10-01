

H.D. Woodson running back Ahmad McDuffie hopes to help lead a second-half surge. (Courtesy of Cory F. Royster Photography)

In Brian Day’s first season as football coach at Riverside four years ago, he had no seniors. The Loudoun County school had just opened, and their student body included only freshmen, sophomores and roughly 100 juniors. For a football team, that hurts.

The Rams went 0-10 that year. But, with time, they started to catch up. The last two seasons they had 11 or 12 seniors on the team, and they won two games and then four. This year, with Riverside’s first full senior class, they have 26 experienced football players, and it’s starting to show.

“It’s more apples to apples now we that have a full school,” Day said the morning after his team beat Dominion, 27-7, to move to 5-1. “These players are getting what they earned.”

Friday’s win over Dominion illustrates what a difference a year can make. Last season, the Titans beat Riverside, 57-6. This year, the Rams had two running backs, senior Isaiah Bryant and sophomore James Brewer, finish with more than 100 yards as they coasted to a big victory.

“That’s one thing about our school is we haven’t had to graduate a ton of players in years past,” Day said. “Luckily, we’ve had guys that have bought into the process and what we’re trying to build.”

Maybe the most important senior is quarterback Trevor Jackson, a linchpin in the team’s offensive attack. An established running threat, Jackson has raised his completion percentage considerably this season.

The team’s hot start isn’t as jarring as it might seem: It began last year 3-1 but finished 4-6, a backslide Day is hoping his experienced team can avoid this season.

“I told them ‘Here we are,’ ” Day said. “ ’How are we going to respond?’ ”

-Michael Errigo

H.D. Woodson still under construction

After an 0-3 start to the season, H.D. Woodson has won its past two games — most recently 27-6 at Dunbar on Friday night — but Coach Greg Fuller isn’t quite satisfied with his team’s progress.

“In the two losses early in the year, I thought we played those teams better,” Fuller said. “We’re rolling under construction right now.”

Still, a win is a win, and it puts Woodson (2-3) at the top of the DCIAA Stars after each team has played one division game.

Woodson held Dunbar scoreless through the first half but allowed several late scoring chances before senior cornerback Tenyeh Dixon shut down any comeback talk with a late interception.

At the halfway point of their season, Fuller said his team needs to improve in all situations.

“There’s a lot to work on – offense, defense and special teams,” Fuller said. “We’ve got the building blocks, we just have to continue to iron out our foundation and keep working.”

-Madeline Rundlett

Riverdale Baptist searching for balance between offense and defense

Riverdale Baptist Coach Caesar Nettles was furious that his defensive players were being held and no penalties were called Friday against Georgetown Prep. He used the no-calls to motivate his defense.

“I don’t care if they’re holding you,” Nettles shouted to his players. “They can’t stop you!”

Defensive lineman Donnell Brown, who had two sacks in the game, responded with a thumbs up. He and the rest of the defense were formidable against the Little Hoyas, forcing four fumbles. However, the offense wasn’t able to muster enough points in the 9-6 loss.

“The defense played lights out today,” Nettles said. “They were put in a lot of bad situations and still fought and only gave up nine points to a really good football team.”

The defense changed the momentum of the game in the fourth quarter when Edward Allen recovered a fumble and returned it 50 yards to Georgetown Prep’s 27-yard line.

Rivedale Baptist's defense has made big plays, such as this fumble recovery by Edward Allen. But the offense is a bit behind. We explore in Monday's football notebook. pic.twitter.com/VKKnwfgR7n — WashPost HS Sports (@WashPostHS) September 30, 2018

Five plays later, quarterback Jontae Davis threw a touchdown pass to receiver Tyrik Blount to tie the game at 6-6.

But that was the most offense generated by the Crusaders, as they were unable to capitalize on the Little Hoyas’ mishaps.

On a second-quarter drive, Riverdale Baptist attempted three consecutive quarterback sneaks at Georgetown Prep’s 1-yard line, but were stuffed by the Little Hoyas. Later in the quarter, Davis threw an interception in the end zone.

The Crusaders face more tough challenges as No. 13 Bullis and No. 11 Friendship Collegiate are their next two opponents.

"I have to do a better job of preparing our team inside the red zone and goal line and short-yard situations so that we can convert those seemingly easy plays. That’s unacceptable and that’s on me,” Nettles said. “We left a lot of money on the board on offense.”

-David J. Kim

Blake has transformed into a playoff contender

Since DeShawn Anderson took over Blake’s football program in 2015, he has searched for ways to create a competitive culture and transform the Bengals into one of Montgomery County’s top teams.

One of the most influential changes came last winter: Anderson scheduled 6 a.m. workouts four days per week before school. The workouts combined strength and ability exercises. About 45 kids showed up for every session.

“You knew right away this group is gonna be pretty special,” Anderson said.

Blake (4-1) has allowed a nine points in four games since losing to Damascus in its season-opener. The Bengals will likely finish with a winning record for the second consecutive year after winning a combined four games in 2014 and 2015.

After going 7-3 in last year’s regular season, Blake lost to Linganore in the first round of the Maryland 3A playoffs. The Bengals returned 14 starters from that team, including the majority of their offensive and defensive linemen. Those players used the morning workouts to get stronger and develop chemistry.

“Our defensive line is pretty dominant and fast,” Anderson said.

Blake plays Northwood next week, but its next big test may come against undefeated Churchill on Oct. 12.

-Kyle Melnick

