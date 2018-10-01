

Jon Gruden, fresh from his first victory in nearly a decade, wants everyone to know that he does know what he’s doing.

After Oakland’s wild 45-42 overtime victory over the Browns Sunday, Gruden suggested he’s had it with second-guessing over things like the Raiders' decision to dispatch Khalil Mack to Chicago, to say nothing of Oakland’s three-game losing streak to open the season. And he’s really had it with questions about whether he and quarterback Derek Carr are in sync.

“Do they not believe me?” he asked of reporters, according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver. “Do they not want to write the truth? Look, the guy’s completing almost 75 percent of his passes, and we just started working together. I mean, I love my quarterback. I wish people would just stop asking and leave me alone.”

Good luck with that, especially since Gruden himself has been critical of Carr after losses. But on Sunday, it was all kumbaya.

“I’m so proud of him,” Gruden of Carr said after his first win in nine years and 10 months. “You have no idea. It was huge. This is a Gregg Williams defense [in Cleveland]. [It] intercepted Ben Roethlisberger four times. Drew Brees had three points until late in the game. They shut Philly out in the preseason. They came in here giving people fits. Derek was great. If you don’t believe me, look at the tape. Do some research. He did a hell of a job.”

Carr passed for 437 yards and four touchdowns, but admitted to reporters that this season hasn’t been easy.

“The start of this year and half of this game has been some of the hardest stuff I’ve ever had to deal with, because it’s frustrating things,” Carr told reporters. “I feel the best — physically, mentally, all of those things — that I ever have. But then I screw something up somewhere along the way. I’ll tell you this, though: one thing I just said and looked to our guys and said fight.”

Some of the harshest criticism Gruden has faced concerns the team’s decision to trade Mack to Chicago, where he has been a defensive force. And yet, in mid-September, Gruden lamented the scarcity of good pass rushers. “It’s hard to find a great one,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s hard to find a good one. It’s hard to find one; you just said it.”

Um, he had one, a fact that did not escape his notice Sunday before the Raiders' game.

“Damn, Khalil Mack had another strip sack?” Gruden said, according to Silver, as the Bears beat Buccaneers. “Are you . . . kidding me?”

