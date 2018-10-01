

The Nationals' 19-year-old outfielder will next compete with Ronald Acuna Jr. for the NL Rooke of the Year award. (Isaiah J. Downing/USA Today Sports)

On the first day of the Washington Nationals' offseason, as four National League teams were still battling for division crowns, Juan Soto added to his pile of accomplishments.

The 19-year-old outfielder was named the NL’s rookie of the month Monday, two days after he punctuated an incredible debut season with a home run, double and four RBI against the Colorado Rockies in Denver. Soto was called up from Class AA Harrisburg in mid-May and received the honor in three of the last four months — the only four full months of his major league career — and became the first Nationals player to win the monthly award three times in the same season.

That two-hit, four-RBI game against the Rockies boosted his September totals to six home runs, 20 RBI, a .283 batting average and a .908 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Soto finished the season with 121 hits, 22 home runs (tied with teammate Bryce Harper for second-most ever hit by a teenager), 70 RBI, 77 runs, 79 walks and a .291 batting average in 116 games. He started 2018 with the Class A Hagerstown Suns in the South Atlantic League after missing most of 2017 with a pair of injuries.

Soto will next compete for the NL rookie of the year award, which will be announced in mid-November. His biggest competition is Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is 21 years old and made his major league debut about a month before Soto did. But Soto ended up with more games played (116) and plate appearances (494) than Acuna (111 and 487, respectively). Acuna holds a slight lead in home runs (26 to 22), hits (127 to 121), runs scored (78 to 77) and batting average (.293 to .292), while Soto leads in RBI (70 to 64), OPS (.932 to .917) and walks (79 to 45). Soto also struck out fewer times by a significant margin (99 to Acuna’s 123) and finished with a .406 on-base percentage to Acuna’s .366.

There is not much separating the two players, who play in the same division and should go toe-to-toe for years to come. But Soto did pad his lead in NL rookie of the month awards Monday, even if that isn’t a statistic that gets much consideration, if any at all, when the votes are added up.

