

Mets third baseman David Wright waves to the crowd after coming out of his final game Saturday night.(Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)

Victoria and I probably would have become friends anyway. But David Wright certainly helped.

On the first day of my freshman year of college, my dad returned from a stroll around the dorm at a trot: “Sarah, I found a Mets fan!”

He towed me to the stranger’s open door and pointed to the poster hanging on the wall. There was David Wright, “Mr. Met” himself, swinging a bat against a blue and orange background and flashing his incandescent grin.

“Hi,” I said, sheepish. I was 18, and embarrassed to have my father finding friends for me. But Victoria just smiled and said “Hi” back.

Wright and the Mets turned out to be the first of many things Victoria and I would share: Nora Ephron movies and Spotify playlists, classes, an apartment, countless hours at the student newspaper, a sunrise walk to the Lincoln Memorial the night after graduation, long post-grad phone calls about finding jobs and fearing the unknown.

And on Saturday night, during Wright’s final game as a major league player, we shared a hug as we watched our captain walk out from the dugout one last time.

The team captain and lifelong Met was retiring amid a battle with spinal stenosis, a degenerative condition that causes numbness and debilitating back and neck pain. On this brisk fall night — his first start in more than two years — Wright could only play four innings. He was given a standing ovation as he walked off the field.

After the game, he addressed the sellout crowd: “This is love,” he told fans who had stayed through 13 innings of uninspiring Mets-Marlins baseball to see him give his farewell speech. I was crying, and so was Victoria, and so was the dad from Long Island sitting near us. Even Wright’s eyes were red.

“Thank you for allowing me to live out my dream in front of you guys each and every night,” he said. And we screamed our thanks back, for the barehanded catch and the World Series home run, for the walk off victories and even for those listless losing seasons when he gave us a glimmer of hope. For his charm and leadership and his fundamental decency. For being the one we all came together to watch.

This was love. This was magic. This was baseball.

In my cynical moments, I wonder why I ever invested so much of my heart in this ridiculous team. Growing up a Mets fan — especially in New York in the ‘90s — was an exercise in disappointment. Which I suppose was good preparation for what came next: The Wilpons’ financial mismanagement, MLB’s poor handling of racism, sexism and domestic violence. At the end of the day, I remind myself, baseball players are just athletic men being highly compensated to chase a tiny white ball around a diamond-shaped patch of grass. What did they ever do to earn my devotion?

But for me, being a Mets fan isn’t about the players — or at least, not entirely. It’s about my dad, who every year for my birthday would arrange to have my name flashed across the scoreboard at Shea Stadium. It’s about my mom, who climbed onto my bed and hugged me when Carlos Beltran struck out with the bases loaded to end the 2006 National League Championship Series. It’s about my sister, who accompanied me to buy soft-serve ice cream in helmet-shaped cups in the middle of every sixth inning. It’s about my night shift colleagues during the 2015 postseason, who gamely put up with my exuberance during that exhilarating playoff run and gently consoled me when it finally came to an end. It’s about the fellow fans on Twitter who offer up trade rumors and Mr. Met GIFs and reinforce my utter certainty that Jacob deGrom should win the Cy Young Award. It’s about friends like Victoria, who have stood beside me at games and beyond them.

And to the extent that it’s about any of the Mets, it’s about the role they played in those other relationships — the moments they allowed me to share, the way my life unfolded while they ran around that grassy field.

And sure, it’s a bit about our captain, who even at the end of a too-long, meaningless September game, on the penultimate day of another disappointing season, kept Mets fans in our seats and gave us something to cheer.

A lot of us would have stayed anyway — we’re nothing if not gluttons for punishment.

But David Wright certainly helped.