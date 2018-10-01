

Anthony Rendon embraces Bryce Harper before Sunday's game at Colorado. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

DENVER — A few weeks ago, Bryce Harper’s messaging about his future experienced a noticeable shift. Instead of avoiding the question altogether, Harper professed and reiterated his love for Washington — then suggested that, “if he is in the Nationals' plans,” he would love to return.

In so doing, the 25-year-old shifted the onus to the Nationals to determine his future. He made his love for D.C. clear, leaving the Nationals to pay him or not, to try to sign their homegrown star or not, and to face all the controversy and criticism that could come their way in either scenario. So Sunday, a few hours before what might have been Harper’s final game with the Nationals, someone asked their general manager the next logical question: Is Bryce Harper in your plans?

“Of course he’s in our plans. He’s a guy we would love to have. He’s a part of our family. He’s a big part of this roster performance-wise,” Mike Rizzo said. “Like I’ve always said, with these type of deals, you’re not betting on the baseball player; you’re betting on the person. He’s a person we’d like to have with us.”

The organization had not previously made a statement quite so emphatic, but Rizzo’s words left plenty of wiggle room — and he did not want to clarify. Do the Nationals plan to sign him? Is he their priority? Does their offseason hinge on him?

“I think we’ll take a lot of parallel tracks on what we’re doing in the offseason,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo probably won’t be the final decision-maker. If mega-contracts like the one in question here require a team to bet on the person, not the player, they also require approval from ownership. Rizzo has been outspoken in his support for Harper, dogged in his defense of him and adamant that he hopes he will be part of the team’s outfield for years to come. But the Lerner family has to pay him, and it probably would be making the largest financial commitment in its baseball history — and, potentially, in all of baseball history — if it opts to keep him.

“There’s few players I talk to more than Bryce Harper over his career with us,” Rizzo said. “He’s a guy we have great communication between us. I think he’s aware not only of my interest in him, his career and his life, but also ownership’s and the organization’s.”

Free agency officially begins after the playoffs, at which point another aspect of Harper’s free agency saga will move to the forefront. If the Nationals pay Harper, that affects the other moves they can make. If they decide not to pay Harper, that will allow them to bid on other free agents. Either way, waiting for Harper could affect their ability to plug other holes on the roster, and they have plenty. The Nationals could use two starting pitchers, a second baseman, a catcher, relievers, a new backup first baseman and so on. Asked whether, given all of that, Rizzo hoped to find resolution for the Harper situation as early as possible, he deflected.

“We have plans to make and strategies to [employ],” he said. “With what we’re hoping to do in the offseason, we have a clear, concise strategy to acquire the players we need to compete next year.”

Whether Harper is in those plans remains to be seen. He has been as careful not to betray his intentions as to express his love for Washington, to go out on good terms either way. Rizzo and ownership have been just as careful, avoiding controversy with Harper, praising him at every turn.

As the season ended Sunday with a 12-0 loss to Colorado, it seemed their joint efforts had succeeded. Harper and the Nationals ended 2018 on good terms.

“Nobody knows if I’m going to be back, and nobody knows if I’m going to be in a different uniform,” Harper said. “I’m not thinking about it too much, but you never know.”