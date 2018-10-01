

Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo speaks before the final regular season game of the 2018 season. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

DENVER — Barring something unforeseen, likely on the level of off-field trouble or the like, Dave Martinez will return as manager of the Nationals in 2019. Asked about the rookie manager’s chances for a second season, General Manager Mike Rizzo reiterated Sunday that he “hasn’t considered any other scenario.”

“We think he’s got a firm grasp on the clubhouse and he’s doing a good job in the dugout. We think he’s getting better each and every day, each and every game,” Rizzo said. “I really like the way the team has responded to him, and I think they’re playing extremely hard for him.”

Of course, Rizzo assured reporters over and over that Dusty Baker would return during the 2017 season before ownership decided otherwise. The Lerner family has refused to comment on Martinez’s status, saying only that Rizzo spoke for the entire organization. This time, according to conversations with people at various levels of management and in the clubhouse, no one foresees a sudden change of heart.

The Nationals gave Martinez a three-year deal with a fourth year option, a deal that made an abrupt parting of the ways seemed unlikely from a financial perspective, but also because of the optics of it all. Were the Nationals to let Martinez go, they would be hiring their fifth manager in seven years while also having to pay him. The Nationals do not like to pay managers in the first place — let alone paying them not to manage.

But after back-to-back division titles were not enough to keep their last manager, can the Nationals justify the status quo after an 82-win season? Can they stand pat after Rizzo, Martinez, and others spoke about the importance of the little things regarding the demise of this team, the very things that normally are associated with a manager and his staff?

One option would be to alter that status quo in a smaller way and make changes to the coaching staff, but Rizzo said he doesn’t anticipate those, either.

[The Nationals were better than their record this season. So what happened?]

“I think they’ve grown a good cohesion in what they’ve tried to do. I like the work ethic. It’s really second to none of any coaching staff I’ve been around,” Rizzo said. “I like the communication skills and I like the trust factor between the players and the individual coaches.”

“I want them all back. They worked their butts off all year long and they’re really good, and they’ve been very positive,” Martinez said. “They’re a big part of keeping this aloft, they really are.”

While everyone involved seems sure of Martinez’s status, the approach to the coaching staff could change. Martinez and Rizzo will meet to talk about the coaching staff, and everything else, at some point in the next two weeks. But if the Lerner family feels some change is warranted, they could decide to make that change there.

In fairness to Martinez and his staff, they have been noticeably more involved and energetic, constantly meeting about something, always chasing players down for a note here or there. And as of the last day of the Nationals season, they seem likely to get a second chance — and likely to take a different approach if they do.

“I’ll have meetings this winter with the coaches and we’ll have a different approach to spring training as far as doing fundamentals and what I want to see,” Martinez said. “We’re just going to work on defense, hitting the cutoff man, turning double plays, turning double plays from shifts positions, pickoff plays . . . We’re going to do those little things and make sure when the season starts next year, we’re not going to second guess. We’re going to identify guys that can’t do it and guys that can.”

In other words, change is coming, but Martinez seems likely to be its engineer. And for the first time in their recent history, a manager who failed to make the playoffs seems likely to get a chance for redemption.

Read more on the Nationals:

Nationals know they ‘earned the record that we have’ as season ends with 12-0 loss

Juan Soto says he is going to join MLB stars on tour of Japan

Where is MASN analyst Ray Knight?