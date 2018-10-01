Things were looking great for the Washington Nationals in 2012. They won 98 games and their first National League East title. Nineteen-year-old phenom Bryce Harper hit 22 home runs and was named NL Rookie of the Year. Stephen Strasburg came back from Tommy John surgery to go 15-6. Sure, they blew that six-run lead against the St. Louis Cardinals to lose in the first round of the playoffs, but the Nationals were loaded with young stars and poised to dominate for years. And they did, sort of.
Between 2012 and 2018, the Nationals won four division titles with a .562 winning percentage, figures matched by just 20 teams since the start of divisional play in 1969. Eighteen of those teams won a pennant, 13 won the World Series and the other two reached the league championship series. The Nationals, meanwhile, have yet to win a playoff series.
With the Harper era potentially coming to an end, here’s a look at every team that has matched the Nationals' regular season record over seven seasons and how they’ve fared in the postseason.
World Series winners
|Regular season
|Postseason
|1969–75 Orioles
|.604, 5 division titles
|1 World Series title, 3 AL pennants, 5 ALCS
|1970–76 Reds
|.607, 5 division titles
|2 World Series titles, 4 NL pennants, 5 NLCS
|1970–76 Athletics
|.580, 5 division titles
|3 World Series titles, 3 AL pennants, 4 ALCS
|1970–76 Pirates
|.563, 5 division titles
|1 World Series title, 1 NL pennant, 5 NLCS
|1975–81 Yankees
|.588, 4 division titles
|2 World Series titles, 4 AL pennants 5 ALCS
|1976–82 Phillies
|.560, 4 division titles
|1 World Series title, 2 NL pennants, 4 NLCS
|1986–92 Athletics
|.567, 4 division titles
|1 World Series title, 3 AL pennants, 4 ALCS
|1987–93 Blue Jays
|.564, 4 division titles
|2 World Series titles, 2 AL pennants, 4 ALCS
|1991–97 Braves
|.610, 6 division titles
|1 World Series title, 4 NL pennants, 6 NLCS
|1994–2000 Yankees
|.597, 5 division titles
|4 World Series titles, 4 AL pennants, 4 ALCS
|2000–06 Cardinals
|.581, 5 division titles
|1 World Series title, 2 NL pennants, 5 NLCS
|2005–11 Phillies
|.570, 5 division titles
|1 World Series title, 2 NL pennants, 3 NLCS
|2009–15 Cardinals
|.566, 4 division titles
|1 World Series title, 2 NL pennants, 4 NLCS
Pennant winners
|Regular season
|Postseason
|1995–01 Indians
|.585, 6 division titles
|2 AL pennants, 3 ALCS
|1998–04 Braves
|.610, 7 division titles
|1 NL pennant, 3 NLCS
|1976–82 Royals
|.564, 4 division titles
|1 AL pennant, 4 ALCS
|2001–07 Yankees
|.607, 6 division titles
|2 AL pennants, 3 ALCS
|2012–18 Dodgers
|.573, 5 division titles*
|1 NL pennant, 3 NLCS**
Reached the LCS
|Regular season
|Postseason
|2000–06 Athletics
|.586, 4 division titles
|1 ALCS
|2004–10 Angels
|.571, 5 division titles
|2 ALCS
The Nationals
|Regular season
|Postseason
|2012–18 Nationals
|.562, 4 division titles
|4 LDS losses
* — Through Sunday’s games; ** — through the 2017 postseason