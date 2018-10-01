

The Redskins face only NFC opponents over the next six weeks, including games against the Saints and Panthers that could prove pivotal to their playoff chances. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The late-morning sun splashed across the Washington Redskins' practice fields Monday as players stretched to Lil Wayne blaring from speakers. A few lounged without their helmets, knowing the workout ahead was more a cerebral session than one dedicated to the pounding of bodies against pads.

Left tackle Trent Williams, still recovering from minor knee surgery, stayed in the practice facility. Running back Adrian Peterson and cornerback Josh Norman worked with trainers on the side, not wanting to risk aggravating nagging injuries with a full practice.

The whole relaxed scene seemed more like training camp or organized team activities than the middle of the season. But on the Redskins' first day back after their bye week — from which they emerged alone in first place in the NFC East, following the Philadelphia Eagles' overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday — there was a sense that this could be the last easy day they will have for a long, long time.

These next six weeks might be the most important stretch of the season for a franchise desperate to get back to the playoffs. Looming on the schedule are games with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All of them are matchups with fellow NFC East teams or members of the NFC South, and three (New Orleans, New York and Tampa Bay) are on the road.

[Trent Williams sits out as Redskins return to practice; Adrian Peterson, Josh Norman limited]

Washington’s record in these six games could go far in determining whether it will make the postseason. If the Redskins win four of them, they will emerge from the stretch at 6-3 with victories over potential playoff rivals, putting them in a better position to seize a wild-card spot, given the critical tiebreakers those wins could provide. Lose four of them and they will be 4-5, slumping into the final stretch of the season with key losses and possibly negative momentum.

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden doesn’t seem to be looking at this stretch as significant as the schedule might indicate, saying Monday: “As cliche as it sounds, the one way to handle pro football is one game at a time.”

“I think each week you have to take it for its own entity — each play, each quarter — then move on to the next one when the time is right,” he continued. “We will worry about [Carolina’s] Cam Newton or whoever we play after that.”

But the next six weeks provide as critical an opportunity for Washington to make the playoffs as any on the schedule, especially with three of the season’s last seven games coming against AFC teams. A good run in the next month and a half also would put the Redskins in a strong position for a late-season run, with two games against the Super Bowl champion Eagles as well as matchups with division rivals Dallas and New York looming then.

[Adrian Peterson says he has no beef with the Saints]

Gruden, however, didn’t spend much time talking about the rest of October and the beginning of November, focusing instead on next Monday night’s game at New Orleans, a team whose offense he called “good” more than once.

This upcoming two-game stretch against the Saints and Panthers is particularly important. Both teams made the playoffs a year ago, and they own the top two spots in the NFC South. If the Redskins are to make a playoff run, it’s easy to see how the outcomes of their games against New Orleans and Carolina would be pivotal.

Gruden did not complain about Washington getting a Week 4 bye, the early timing of which caused some grumbling among his players, but he wondered what the next three months will be like without a break. He also lamented that he will have to find ways to keep everyone focused as the season rolls on and injuries mount.

“Yeah, that’s the grind,” he said. “That’s going to be the biggest challenge, you know, 13 straight weeks of nonstop football. . . . That’s going to be tough, keeping these guys healthy and ready. If I have to taper off practice from time to time, I will. But, the big thing is they have to handle the grind. They’re pro football players. They should be able to.”

There won’t be many chances for breaks, which is what gave Monday such a carefree feel. Everyone on the practice fields seemed to realize there weren’t going to be many breathers ahead. The light atmosphere of a bonus practice day after the bye week was fleeting. Starting Wednesday, when the game plan for New Orleans is delivered, the coming weeks will turn very important.

Read more on the Redskins:

Redskins implement changes to cheerleading program after investigating mistreatment

Doug Williams says Adrian Peterson’s visit caught Daniel Snyder and Bruce Allen off guard

Just what kind of a team are these Redskins? They’re still figuring that out.