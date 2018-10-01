

Browns head coach Hue Jackson reacts after a play against the Raiders. (John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/REX)

In the wake of the Browns' 45-42 loss in overtime to the Raiders on Sunday, more than a few Cleveland fans felt that their team had been robbed. Among them were members of the Cleveland police department, apparently.

The department’s Twitter account declared that a “robbery warrant” had been “issued” for the NFL officials involved in the contest. The cops then made sure to clarify in the same tweet that they were joking around, declaring, “Ok. We can’t do that.”

However, they also ended the message with, “Just sayin’.'” That was enough to underscore that members of Cleveland law enforcement felt the refs in Oakland may have engaged in, at the very least, some petty theft.

Robbery warrant issued for tonight’s @Browns game @NFL “officials”.



Ok. We can’t do that. Just sayin’. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 1, 2018

At issue were two decisions by officials late in regulation. The first came with 6:35 to go, when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was sacked and the ball appeared to come out for a fumble that was scooped up by the Browns' Larry Ogunjobi, who began to return it the other way for a potential touchdown.

That could have put Cleveland up by eight points, but instead the play was whistled dead, with officials declaring that Carr had been in the grasp of defenders. That raised the ire of, among others, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio native and former Buckeyes quarterback.

How is this NOT A FUMBLE for the @Browns?!? Took a TD off the board in a CLOSE game!! Awful. pic.twitter.com/JoaUfGRjwB — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 30, 2018

That's a fumble!!!!! What the hell?? This bubble wrap around QBs is killing the game. #browns @Browns — Vince Cellini (@Vince_Cellini) September 30, 2018

A few plays later, the Browns did manage to get the ball back, and they quickly scored to take a 42-34 lead then subsequently forced another punt by the Raiders. With under two minutes left and Oakland burning its remaining timeouts, they likely just needed to get one first down to seal the win.

On a third-and-2 play, it appeared that Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde ran for that crucial first down, albeit just barely. But wait! Officials enacted a review of the spot, and eventually decided that Hyde had come up just short, much to certain observers' outrage.

This wasn’t a first down.



Try to explain this one, @nfl. pic.twitter.com/DQn9gMCs4f — CS Nation (@_CSNation_) October 1, 2018

The officials' reasoning was that Hyde’s elbow had hit the turf just before he got the ball far enough for the first down, and replays, as well as photographic evidence, indicated that may have been correct. However, the evidence didn’t appear to be clear enough to merit an overturning of an existing call, at least to former head of NFL officiating Dean Blandino, who said during the telecast as the review was underway, “I don’t see any way they can change this call.”

They did, in fact, change it, leaving Blandino to say he was “shocked” at the decision. Others had, well, other things to say, including comments that beat the Cleveland PD to the suggestion that law enforcement agencies might need to get involved.

Reaction of FOX’s Dean Blandino after refs blow another call and make a ridiculous overturn says it all. pic.twitter.com/g4F7VoO4hB — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 30, 2018

If I’m a ref working this Browns-Raiders game I might want to wear one of those fake-mustache-and-glasses disguises to the airport tonight. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 30, 2018

Hey @FBI, when you're done with the current job at the end of the week, turn to the refs in the Browns-Raiders game. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 30, 2018

Announcers said this was this most experienced crew of Officials in the #NFL, totaling over 130 years of experience! Missed an obvious sack-fumble, and overturned a huge 1st down spot, All in the 4th quarter! AWFUL!!! #Browns deserve better! — Reggie Hodges (@Reggie_Hodges) October 1, 2018

How in the world could the officials have overturned the Browns first down conversion at the end of regulation?? I thought the standard was supposed to be clear and obvious evidence. Nothing clear and obvious about that spot reversal. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 1, 2018

Of course, even though the Browns were forced to punt the ball away, they still had an eight-point lead and only needed to keep the Raiders, starting from their own side of the field and out of timeouts, from scoring a touchdown. Alas, Cleveland could not do that, and Oakland got into the end zone with 30 seconds left, then tied the game on a two-point conversion.

In overtime, the Browns caught something of a break when Raiders the got the ball first and moved well into Cleveland territory, only to miss a 50-yard field goal attempt. At that point, Baker Mayfield and Co. just needed a field goal of their own to win but they went three-and-out, after which Oakland drove for a game-winning, 29-yard kick.

In that sense, even after the calls that went against them, the Browns squandered their own chances to win. In addition, the Raiders could point to a pair of decisions that were frustrating for them, to say the least.

The first came early in the game, when Oakland’s Arden Key was called for roughing the passer. Replays showed that Key appeared sensitive to the NFL’s new rules about hits on quarterbacks and refrained from actually tackling Mayfield, instead pulling back and spreading his arms out as soon as he made contact.

In the second quarter, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was on his way to shedding a pair of would-be tacklers and heading upfield for a huge gain, but no! Another whistle for being in the grasp ended the play, much to the anguish of “Beast Mode,” who earned that nickname for being, you know, hard to bring down.

So if you’re scoring at home, that’s 2-2, in terms of head-scratching calls affecting the Browns and Raiders on Sunday. Given that the controversial decisions against Cleveland came very late in the game, though, they were that much more central to the narrative of how the outcome came about.

In any event, maybe, just maybe, long-downtrodden Browns fans can take some comfort in the fact that their newly feisty squad is getting “robbed” of victories these days, rather than simply giving them away well before the final whistle.

