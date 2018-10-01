

The controversy over roughing-the-passer calls subsided over the weekend. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

The number of roughing-the-passer calls made by NFL referees decreased in this past weekend’s games, played just after the league’s competition committee clarified the rule last week.

A top NFL executive said Monday that he attributes the drop-off to adjustments made by the officials, players and coaches.

“Some people would say, ‘What’s the reason?’ ” Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said in a phone interview. “I would say it’s a combination of coaching points, officiating mechanics and player adjustments. It was all of those. I don’t think it was any one thing.”

According to Vincent, there had been five roughing-the-passer penalties called in the Week 4 games entering Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. That came after there were 34 such penalties total in the first three weeks of the season.

Members of the competition committee spoke via conference call last week. Afterward, the league announced that no change had been made to the roughing-the-passer rule but that the committee was clarifying it to ensure that it is officiated consistently.

Vincent said Monday that referees were not specifically instructed to call fewer roughing-the-passer penalties but were told to make certain they were seeing the play in its entirety before throwing a penalty flag.

“We told the referees to see the whole play,” Vincent said. “We said, ‘When you see it, see it all. See the complete action.’ We told the referees if they see something that’s a penalty, they should call it.”

According to multiple people familiar with the league’s inner workings, there was strong sentiment on the competition committee that the roughing-the-passer rule was not being enforced properly by the officials in the season’s first three weeks.

There was a strong belief among committee members that two controversial calls made against Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, one for a hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and one for a sack of Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith, were mistakes. That feeling was especially pronounced about the hit on Cousins, according to those people familiar with the situation.

The committee’s conference call had been scheduled for this week but was held ahead of the Week 4 slate at the behest of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The roughing-the-passer calls had been criticized sharply by players and fans.

The league’s officiating department backed the calls on Matthews, calling them correct. Before this season, the competition committee issued a point of emphasis to officials directing them to penalize a hit in which a defender lands with most or all of his weight on a quarterback. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured last season on such a hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

This pattern is similar to the decrease in penalties called under the NFL’s new helmet-hitting rule after the competition committee issued a clarification of that rule midway through the preseason. That rule makes it a penalty for a player to lower his head and use his helmet to initiate a hit on an opponent.

Vincent said Monday that players and coaches, as well as officials, have made adjustments in regards to the roughing-the-passer rule.

“You saw the players adjust,” Vincent said. “You saw all the things you’re asking for. We’re saying, ‘Just don’t tee off on the guy.’ ”

Referees will not stop safeguarding quarterbacks, according to Vincent.

“We don’t want to over correct,” he said.

Vincent said he had no problem with a widely criticized roughing-the-passer penalty called Sunday on Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Arden Key for a light hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“He made contact with his helmet,” Vincent said. “I’m okay with that one.”

