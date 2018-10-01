

Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is considered day-to-day following last week's minor knee surgery. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins returned from their bye week with a full practice session on Monday, but a few key starters sat out due to injuries.

Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams did not participate after undergoing minor knee surgery to clean up a bursa sac issue last week. Williams has not missed a game this season and had previously scheduled the surgery for the off week. He was seen in the locker room after practice walking without a brace or anything protective on his knee.

“Everything went well,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “We’ll keep monitoring him on a daily basis. … We’ll see how he’s feeling Wednesday when we get back there and we’ll go from there.”

Gruden didn’t know if Williams would practice this week, but said Thursday or Friday would be the best chances.

Cornerback Josh Norman suffered a hamstring injury late in the team’s Week 3 win against the Packers, and he did not fully participate Monday. He was not in pads, instead working out individually on the side with trainers.

Running back Adrian Peterson, who hurt his ankle against the Packers, was with Norman on the side with the trainers going through individual drills. Peterson was confident that he’ll play against the Saints, one of his former teams, on Monday Night Football.

“I’ll be ready to roll,” Peterson said.

Left guard Shawn Lauvao (calf) also did not practice after missing the Packers game. Tony Bergstrom started at center and Chase Roullier moved to left guard in his absence. Gruden said they’re taking Peterson, Norman and Lauvao on a day-to-day basis, also.

Right tackle Morgan Moses was back at practice and is out of the concussion protocol after being forced to leave the game against Green Bay.

“We have some guys in-house that are ready to play if guys are injured,” Gruden said. “That’s the way it is in pro football. We can’t lose a step because somebody goes down. We have to fill in and produce.”

The Redskins typically don’t have a normal practice on Mondays, but Gruden went with a full workout after having last week off. They didn’t start direct preparation for the Saints, but he said coaches and players had already begun watching game tape of the Saints last week.

“We just got them back in the football mind,” Gruden said. “Breaking huddle, did some situational work. Tomorrow we’re off and Wednesday we’ll introduce New Orleans.”

