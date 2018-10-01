

David Wright acknowledges fans as he makes an emotional departure in the fifth inning of the Mets' game Saturday. (Bill Kostroun / Associated Press)

As New York sports moments go, there was a special one Saturday at Citi Field as New York Mets third baseman David Wright was showered with affection and appreciation after announcing his retirement.

Among those offering praise was a lifelong New Yorker who relocated south a couple of years ago.

“I’ve always been a big David Wright fan,” Trump said in a video tribute released by Wright’s agents. “I just heard about your retirement. I’m at the United Nations and I left a lot of very important countries to get up and say you are a spectacular man and a great baseball player. Tremendous hitter, tremendous fielder, a winner and you’ve been my friend. You’ve been my friend for a long time.”

Wright, who will turn 36 in December, has been beset with injuries and spinal stenosis and made his last appearance in the starting lineup Saturday, going hitless in two at-bats. He left the field to a standing ovation and was engulfed by his teammates.

Like Tom Brady and any number of other athletes, Wright has played golf with Trump, who considered becoming his boss at one point. Trump was among several people who expressed interest in buying into the Mets during the fallout from Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. Trump, however, wanted to be majority owner and the Wilpons, the team’s owners, were offering only a minority stake. Trump has kept an eye on Wright, tweeting congratulations to him when he became the Mets' all-time hits leader in 2012 and when he signed a contract extension with the team.

“We’ve played golf together and the people we’ve beat have never forgotten you,” Trump said. “You’re a winner, David, you’re a great winner and a great man. Have a terrific life. I’ll be seeing you along the journey. Take care of yourself. We’re very proud of you.”

Read more from The Post:

Ernie Johnson will miss TBS’s baseball playoff coverage because of blood clots

Aaron Rodgers delivers veiled criticism of the Packers' play-calling ‘plan’

Clip of tennis pro Fernando Verdasco berating a towel boy leads to calls for change

Tennessee State player in critical condition after emergency surgery for head injury

College football winners and losers: Clemson suddenly looks vulnerable

Ohio State rallies late to shock Penn State

Baker Mayfield is helping Cleveland fans forget LeBron James