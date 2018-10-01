

Massachusetts Coach Mark Whipple, last month. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The University of Massachusetts suspended football coach Mark Whipple for one week without pay Sunday, following his angry post game remarks in which he used the word “rape” to describe a non-penalty during Saturday’s 58-42 loss to Ohio.

“We had a chance there with 16 down and they rape us, and he picks up the flag,” Whipple said when discussing the officials' decision to not call a pass interference penalty on U-Mass receiver Andy Isabella.

Athletic Director Ryan Bamford denounced the comments in a statement.

“On behalf of our department, I deeply apologize for the comments made by head coach Mark Whipple on Saturday after our game at Ohio,” Bamford said in the statement. “His reference to rape was highly inappropriate, insensitive and inexcusable under any circumstance. Coach Whipple’s comments don’t reflect the values of this institution, our athletics department or football program. Mark is disappointed in himself and he understands his serious error in judgment.”

UMass football head coach Mark Whipple suspended for one week without pay following Ohio postgame comments. DC Ed Pinkham will serve as acting head coach. pic.twitter.com/Gey65Bhe7p — UMass Athletics (@UMassAthletics) September 30, 2018

Whipple, who is under contract until 2020 and will make $500,000 this year, will also go through “mandated sensitivity training” provided by the school, according to the statement. He is in the fifth season of his second stint coaching the Minutemen, and is 14-40 since rejoining the program in 2014. Saturday’s loss dropped the Minutemen to 2-4 on the year. Defensive coordinator Ed Pinkham will serve as acting head coach for the team’s home game against South Florida on Saturday, as well as all team activities leading up to it.

The coach made the comments in response to a question about a possible pass interference call, calling the officiating the worst he has seen in his career, which included time as an NFL assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. He later used the word “mugged” to describe what happened to his player.

Bill Carollo, the coordinator of football officials for the MAC, Big Ten and Missouri Valley Conference, told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg he saw no problems with the officiating after reviewing the weekend’s calls.

Whipple’s comments came days after Ohio State’s football program was widely criticized for using the phrase “Silence the white noise” in a promotional campaign before their matchup against Penn State. Critics called the phrasing tone deaf in light of recent events at the school, including Coach Urban Meyer’s mishandling of domestic assault allegations lodged against a former assistant, and allegations of rampant sexual abuse by a former team doctor from 1979 to 1997.

Brenda Tracy, who travels the country to advocate for rape survivors, said she visited with U-Mass’s football and basketball teams in August, 2017, sharing her story of being gang raped by Oregon State football players in 1998. She said she met Whipple during her visit, and noted that he attended her speaker session with his football team.

She expressed disappointment in his comments.

“It’s frustrating because when we talk like this, we minimize the real trauma that happens to actual rape survivors,” she said.

