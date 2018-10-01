

The Washington Capitals' names on the Stanley Cup (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Stanley Cup is back in Washington for the Capitals' banner-raising season opener against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. On Monday night, the team got to see the trophy for the first time since it was engraved with their names.

The Capitals are the first team on a fresh bottom band that will hold the name of champions through 2031. For a player to get his name engraved on the trophy, he must have played in at least 41 regular season games or one game in the Stanley Cup finals, and while teams can petition for extras, all of the player names Washington has on the trophy meet that criteria. That means that while defenseman Jakub Jerabek and forwards Nathan Walker, Travis Boyd and Shane Gersich appeared in the postseason, their names aren’t on the Cup.

Here’s the full list:

Ownership: Ted Leonsis (owner), Dick Patrick (team president)

Hockey operations: Brian MacLellan (general manager), Donald Fishman (assistant GM), J. Ross Mahoney (assistant GM), Kristian Wagner (director of hockey operations), Christopher Patrick (director of player personnel), Steve Richmond (director of player development), Rob Tillotson (director of team services), Olie Kolzig (professional development coach), Sergey Kocharov (vice president of communications)

Coaches: Barry Trotz (head coach), Todd Reirden (associate coach), Blaine Forsythe (assistant coach), Lane Lambert (assistant coach), Brett Leonhardt (video coach), Timothy Ohashi (video analyst), Scott Murray (goaltending coach), Mitch Korn (director of goaltending), Mark Nemish (strength and conditioning coach), Jason Serbus (head athletic trainer), Michael Booi (assistant athletic trainer)

Equipment staff: Brock Myles (head equipment manager), Craig Leydig (assistant equipment manager), David Marin (equipment assistant)

Scouting: Steve Bowman, Jason Fitzsimmons, Ed McColgan, Martin Pouliot, Brian Sutherby

Players: Alex Ovechkin (captain), Nicklas Backstrom, Jay Beagle, Madison Bowey, Andre Burakovsky, John Carlson, Alex Chiasson, Brett Connolly, Christian Djoos, Lars Eller, Philipp Grubauer, Braden Holtby, Michal Kempny, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Matt Niskanen, Dmitry Orlov, Brooks Orpik, T.J. Oshie, Devante Smith-Pelly, Chandler Stephenson, Jakub Vrana, Tom Wilson

