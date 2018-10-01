

Relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera suffered a season-ending injury, one of many hurt Nationals this season. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

This Washington Nationals team never looked like a contender until it was no longer one at all. And when a team is caught so decidedly in-between, batted back and forth by invisible forces it cannot seem to overcome, no one demon has caught hold of it. No one shortcoming undid it. So no quick fixes exist.

"I wish there were just one answer,” ace Max Scherzer said. “ I think there’s a lot of reasons. I don’t think there’s anything that’s big, per se. I think we just had a lot of small stuff add up, and I think that’s why the season got away from us.”

Is the blame on the players for not playing well? Is it on their manager for not inspiring them to victory? Is it on the general manager for choosing those players in the first place? Is it on ownership for choosing the general manager, or for letting the last manager go, or for not allowing the general manager to spend more freely? And if they were all so mistaken in constructing this team, why were expectations so high in the first place?

Around and around these questions go. Over the course of the next five days, we will examine them through the issues and characters that contributed to this disappointing season — and how the Nationals can avoid similar disappointment next season. They are not rebuilding, but they require a remodel, and the renovations must stretch to all corners of their clubhouse.

— Chelsea Janes

When Dave Martinez thinks back to spring training, to the simpler days of February and March, to a time when the Washington Nationals’ World Series expectations were untouched by the realities of a down season, stacked lineups pop into his head.

The Nationals’ first-year manager had a lot of firepower heading into the season: A superstar outfielder in Bryce Harper. A premier player in third baseman Anthony Rendon. A feared hitter in second baseman Daniel Murphy. A possible all-star in shortstop Trea Turner, a reliable veteran in first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, a sparkplug in right fielder Adam Eaton and so on.

Put all those bats in the same order? Then bring Howie Kendrick (a career .291 hitter) and Matt Adams (a powerful lefty) off the bench to pinch-hit or spell a starter for a day? The Nationals offense was set. They all just had to stay healthy, or at least most of them, or at the very least a handful.

But once the season started, that was too much to ask.

“I think he learned that sometimes you get hurt, and that’s part of the game,” Harper said of Martinez’s first shot as a manager. “Sometimes you lose, and that’s part of it, as well."

And sometimes those are connected.

Nobody in the Nationals’ organization, including Martinez, has suggested that injuries are the reason for finishing 82-80, eight games behind the National League East champion and nine back of the second wild card spot. But they are part of the losing equation, the one constant bridging an optimistic start to the Nationals’ skidding finish, a nagging detraction from the team’s ability to push past mediocrity with the best version of itself.



Howie Kendrick was lost for the season in May. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

It started with Matt Wieters on April 2, just five days into the year, when the catcher suffered a mid-left oblique strain and missed eight games. He would do another disabled list stint later in the spring, spanning 49 games, for a left hamstring strain. Rendon missed 14 games with a toe contusion, Eaton missed 52 games with a bone bruise on his left ankle, Murphy missed 62 games after undergoing right knee surgery, Zimmerman missed 57 games with a right oblique strain and the Nationals lost Kendrick for the season when he tore his right Achilles' tendon on May 19.

That was all before the heart of summer, the stretch that would ultimately define the Nationals’ season as a lost one, and does not include injuries to the pitching staff, the two DL trips for Stephen Strasburg, the two for fellow starter Jeremy Hellickson, the two for reliever Ryan Madson, the season-ending injury for setup man Kelvin Herrera in late August or the 52 games missed by all-star closer Sean Doolittle due to left toe inflammation.

Injuries can be caused by a matter of inches, or seconds, a step that was just a little bit off, a pitch thrown with the slightest mechanical misstep. And the Nationals, who spent months grasping for consistency — in their lineup, in their rotation, anywhere — could not catch a break.

“Nobody is ever going to stay with the same 25 guys you broke camp with,” Wieters said in late September. “Injuries are something you never want to go through, and we have had our fair share of them. But it doesn’t change going out there and winning games. We just didn’t win enough games this year.”

In the Nationals’ 12-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, Turner became the second player in Nationals history to appear in all 162 games of a season (starting in 158 of them). Harper, who could leave the Nationals in free agency this winter, was also healthy from March to September and appeared in a career-high 159 games. But after that, 19-year-old rookie Juan Soto was the only everyday position player to make it through unscathed, and he was called up on May 19 after starting the year with the Class A Hagerstown Suns.

The pitchers who went the whole season without missing a start were Max Scherzer, Tanner Roark and Gio Gonzalez, who was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on the last day of August. Starter Joe Ross returned on Sept. 4 after a 14-month recovery from Tommy John surgery. Erick Fedde, another young starter trying to break into the Nationals' rotation, missed two months with shoulder inflammation. Reliever Koda Glover did not join the bullpen until July 22 due to a shoulder injury of his own.

“It’s hard, yeah, of course it’s hard,” said Turner when asked in September if the injuries made it difficult to find a rhythm as a team. “But you try not to think of it that way. You come to play and the guys who are in the lineup are the guys you have, and that’s that. It comes down to controlling what you can control, and injuries is not one of those things.”

The Nationals’ 2018 season can be split into two acts: before Aug. 21 and after Aug. 21. That was the day they traded Murphy to the Chicago Cubs and Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals, starting an August sell-off that placed emphasis on the future and waved a proverbial white flag in the present. Relievers Shawn Kelley and Brandon Kintzler were already gone. Madson and starter Gonzalez would soon be dealt to contenders, too.

At that point, the Nationals were 62-63 and trailed the Atlanta Braves by 7 ½ games in the NL East race. The Philadelphia Phillies were also 6 ½ games ahead of the Nationals. Those were the teams the Nationals measured themselves against before selling and there was a stark difference in the amount of injuries with which each team had to deal.

From the start of the season to Aug. 21, the Braves received 855 appearances from their eight everyday position players (counting Ronald Acuna Jr. as their starting left fielder). The Phillies got 916, a sign of rare, impenetrable health. And the Nationals, considering Soto their starter in left from mid-May on, had just 655.

“It's difficult when you miss so much time and have to all of a sudden come back and start playing up here and competing,” Martinez said before the Nationals’ home finale last Wednesday. “We've learned a lot, for me, as much as you want to put those guys in there everyday, we couldn't and had to mix things around.

“Those guys that did come back like that, the [Daniel Murphys] and the [Adam Eatons], those guys they’re playing right now still hurt. It takes a while, it really does.”

The Nationals needed time that, in the end, they did not have.

On Sept. 24, with six games remaining and no chance for a playoff push, Martinez rolled out a lineup of Eaton, Turner, Harper, Rendon, Soto, Zimmerman, Wieters, second baseman Wilmer Difo and Strasburg on the mound. Doolittle was available to close. It was close to what Martinez had envisioned all those months ago.

Yet Murphy was playing for the Cubs, and Adams for the Cardinals, and Madson for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Gonzalez would soon pitch five scoreless innings in a critical win for the Brewers on the last day of the regular season.

The Nationals were finally healthy, at least most of them, but it was too late.

