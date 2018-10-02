

While Tom Wilson (left) will likely be suspended, the Capitals added former Blues forward Dmitrij Jaskin (right). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

With the Washington Capitals returning the bulk of their roster coming off a first Stanley Cup last season, this training camp was supposed to be as uneventful as they come. The opening-night lineup was largely decided a month ago.

But then injuries hit, and with forward Tom Wilson facing a likely suspension, the Capitals' plans got thrown for a loop. Washington’s roster now has 15 forwards and six defensemen with defenseman Michal Kempny (concussion) on injured reserve and center Travis Boyd (lower body) on long-term injured reserve. Kempny won’t play at least the first two games — he hasn’t practiced in a week — and the Capitals won’t carry an extra healthy defenseman in the meantime because of salary cap and roster constraints. Prospect defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler was re-assigned to the American Hockey League Tuesday ahead of the NHL’s 5 p.m. deadline to finalize rosters.

The Capitals claimed forward Dmitrij Jaskin off waivers after he was waived by the St. Louis Blues because Washington General Manager Brian MacLellan said he was “feeling a little vulnerable” in the team’s forward depth. Wilson is having an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Wednesday, meaning he’ll almost certainly be suspended to start the season, and it could be for more than six games.

Jaskin, 25, was a second-round pick in 2011 and scored six goals with 11 assists in 76 games last season.

“I don’t think he’s really gotten to I’d say the peak of his game where we project it can be,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said.

“We like the player,” MacLellan said. “We think the player has some upside and with the possible suspension of Tom we’re adding a big body that can make some plays and go to the net and has a similar skill set as Tom. He’s coming in here [Tuesday night], he’ll practice [Wednesday]. We’re not in a hurry to get him in the lineup, we’ll just let him feel his way. Let him learn some systems, let him practice and get to know the guys a little bit, feel a little more comfortable and see how it goes from there.”

Wilson was on the ice on Tuesday, but Washington prepared as if he won’t be available. Right wing Brett Connolly took Wilson’s spot on the top line beside center Evgeny Kuznetsov and left wing Alex Ovechkin. The second line of center Nicklas Backstrom with wingers T.J. Oshie and Jakub Vrana remain unchanged, but Chandler Stephenson moved into Connolly’s regular spot as the third-line right wing next to center Lars Eller and left wing Andre Burakovsky. The fourth line was then center Nic Dowd, the only player in the lineup who wasn’t with the Capitals last season, and wingers Nathan Walker and Devante Smith-Pelly. Jayson Megna skated as an extra forward.

Reirden said he’s been especially happy with Connolly’s training camp.

“I just thought he’s taken a step in terms of not just on-ice play, but I also thought his commitment off-ice as well, helping out younger players,” Reirden said. “I just feel like he’s really taken a step in that regard. I think that he’s created a lot offensively in every game that he’s played and in the scrimmages that we’ve had here as well. He’s a guy that I think obviously has had the success, scoring 15 goals in the past with, for the most part, limited opportunities. Something I talked to him about in the summer was giving him a little bit more of a chance to succeed in some of those areas with some top players. It’ll be interesting to see how he adds to that line if that is what we decide to do.”

