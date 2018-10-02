

The Capitals' Stanley Cup championship rings are appropriately blingy. (Courtesy Washington Capitals)

At a private gathering Monday, two days before they open the 2018-19 season with a banner-raising ceremony at Capital One Arena, Washington Capitals players, coaches and staff got their first look at their names engraved on the Stanley Cup and received their championship rings.

The 14-karat white and yellow gold rings, which were handcrafted by Jostens, feature 230 round diamonds, 22 princess-cut diamonds, 28 taper-cut rubies, seven star-shaped rubies and a star-shaped sapphire. The top of the ring features the Capitals' wordmark surrounded by 27 pavé-set diamonds and encircled by 28 taper-cut rubies. In other words, they’re fancy. Some more details, via Jostens:

“An additional 157 diamonds create a cascading waterfall effect down the sides of the ring top. Dual rows of channel-set princess-cut diamonds accent the top and bottom of the ring top, each row containing 11 diamonds, making for a total of 22. The words ‘STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS’ are set in yellow gold and strikingly complete the ring top.”

[Washington Capitals get their names engraved on the Stanley Cup]

When viewed from the top, the player’s name appears on the left side of the ring above a 14-karat white gold Capitol building flanked by a star-shaped ruby and star-shaped sapphire. The player’s number, which is set with seven to 18 diamonds, appears to the right of the Capitol building.

The right side of the ring features the year, 2018, set with 26 diamonds, the Stanley Cup, set with 20 diamonds, and a star-shaped ruby on the trophy to represent Washington’s first championship. Two additional star-shaped rubies flank the Stanley Cup and represent the Capitals' two Eastern Conference championships.

The inside of the ring is engraved with the Capitals' logo and the logos of the four teams Washington defeated en route to winning the Stanley Cup, along with the results of each best-of-seven series.

"We have always had one single, unwavering goal for the Washington Capitals: to build a team as great as our fan base,” Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement. “These rings will now forever be a reminder for the players, coaches, and fans: We did it. We are thrilled today to be able to unveil this beautiful ring, which will always be a proud symbol of the Capitals' incredible 2018 Stanley Cup run and the unbreakable bond they created among all Caps fans who shared in the joy of that moment together.”

In June, Leonsis announced that he would give every full-time employee who worked for Monumental Sports & Entertainment on June 7 — the day the Capitals clinched their first title in franchise history — a less lavish championship ring. The team has also made 145 gold championship rings featuring “approximately 258 round diamonds” available to the public at a cost of $12,018.

