Chris Thompson was in the midst of a career season in 2017 when his progress came to an abrupt end in New Orleans. The Redskins running back was developing into one of the most dangerous all-purpose backs in the league and was putting up career highs in total yards (804) and touchdowns (six). But in a Week 11 game against the Saints, as Thompson tried to block on the edge in the third quarter for a scrambling Kirk Cousins, a defender fell into the back of his legs. Thompson’s right fibula was fractured and his season ended there on the Superdome turf. Washington lost, 34-31.

“For me, it was more so not being out there with my teammates,” Thompson said of the season-ending injury. “It wasn’t so much the season I was having. I mean, it was the best season I had so far in my career. That part sucked about it. But it was just not being out there with my guys . ..

“But things happen. It was jut a freak injury. I obviously had to move on from it. I got the opportunity, again, to go up against them so hopefully we can get some good results this time.”

The Redskins were careful with Thompson during offseason workouts and in the preseason. They didn’t want to risk Thompson suffering a setback before the games began to count. He’s played every game in 2018, but doctors said it would be 18 months from the initial injury before Thompson would fully feel like himself. He’s off to a good start with a team-high 20 receptions, but Thompson still wanted to be smart during the bye last week and use the time to rest.

The Redskins could find themselves in a shootout on “Monday Night Football” against the offensively prolific Saints, the No. 3 offense in the league at 34.2 points per game, and Thompson’s versatility will be needed.

“To do as much of nothing as possible, that was my goal [last] week,” Thompson said. “ . . . Usually I would get up and go somewhere and sometimes that can be a bit much as well, having to travel back and forth.

“I really just sat down and played video games and tried to get my body right. I played Tomb Raider all week.”

