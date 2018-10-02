

Fairfax forward Tatum Lynch roofs a shot in the pouring rain over Robinson's goalie. (Ed Whang)

With September’s heavy rain and raging heat transitioning to cooler October temperatures, coaches are hoping the changing weather creates a renewed focus for their teams and more consistency for their schedules.

“This season has been extremely difficult with the weather being a major factor,” said Amber Beaudoin, head coach of Fairfax High School. “During a three week stretch in September we only played three games and had multiple contests cancelled. It’s difficult under these circumstances to stay focused during practice sessions and perform at our peak. There is just no way to simulate that adrenaline and effort and simply the rush of an actual game in practice.”

League playoffs start late this month and the season wraps up in November with state championships, which means every practice and game grows more important. Beaudoin knows that, and explained “our mindset does take a shift in October. Because league format requires us to play each conference opponent two times, it can be difficult sometimes to place importance on games early in the season. We try, when facing our conference rivals the second time around, to correct prior mistakes and perform with the playoffs in mind - that every game matters. Our team talks about our goals frequently, taking no opponent lightly. We put ourselves in a mental place that it’s do or die and each contest can positively or negatively effect the course of our season. Only the best teams make it to November and we’d like to be one of those teams.”

1: W.T. Woodson (8-0) Last rank: 1

The Cavaliers continued to roll with a win over Lake Braddock. The squad will celebrate senior day against West Springfield Wednesday.

2: Riverside (8-0) LR: NR

The Rams first appearance in the Top 10 comes on the heels of a 6-1 victory over Woodgrove. Throughout September, the team has only conceded one goal.

3: Heritage (9-0) LR: NR

The Pride pulled off back-to-back 7-0 wins against Broad Run and Dominion. Midfielder Josie Rossbach scored five of the teams seven goals against Dominion, and will look for another dominant performance against Park View Tuesday.

4: Langley (12-1) LR: 2

Midfielder Madeline McGaughey scored at least one goal in every Langley win during the month of September.

5: Spalding (9-2) LR: 4

Cavalier forward Margot Lawn finished with two goals against Broadneck Saturday.

6: Fairfax (10-2) LR: 5

The Rebels rebounded from a loss to No. 1 Woodson with a 3-0 shutout against Robinson, thanks to diverse scoring from Lara Nayar, Elaine Stombres and Tatum Lynch.

7: Severna Park (6-2) LR: 8

The Falcons blanked Marriotts Ridge 5-0 Monday night, and face their second back-to-back of the season when they take on South River Tuesday.

8: South River (7-3) LR: 6

Fresh off a 3-2 loss to Chesapeake, the Seahawks road doesn’t get any easier when they take on Severna Park Tuesday.

9: Chesapeake (6-3) LR: 7

The Cougars wrapped up September with a loss to Notre Dame Prep, and their first game in October against Arundel was postponed. North County awaits Thursday.

10: St. John’s (4-0) LR: 3

The Cadets are hanging tight after their game against St. Mary’s Ryken was canceled last week. They’ll play at Holy Cross Wednesday before facing rival Good Counsel in a week.

Dropped out: Quince Orchard, Churchill

On the bubble: Good Counsel, Quince Orchard, Churchill