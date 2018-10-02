The kickoff rule changes the Ivy League debuted in the 2016 football season led to a drastic reduction in concussions, according to an article about the program published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Starting that season, the league won approval from the NCAA to move kickoffs up from the 35-yard line to the 40, and touchbacks from the 20-yard line to the 25. The Ivy League, as part of its overall concussion review which began in 2010, wanted to make it easier to kick the ball out the back of the end zone and incentivize returners to stay behind their goal line for a touchback.

The goal of the changes was to reduce the number of collisions on kickoffs, one of the few times during a game most players on the field are moving toward each other at top speed and smashing into one another.

Kickoffs accounted for an outsize proportion of head injuries, 23.4 percent of them, researchers found, even though they only make up 5.8 percent of overall plays.

In the two seasons under the new rule, the number of concussions on kickoffs fell 68 percent, from 10 concussions per 1,000 kicks to two per 1,000 kicks.

“A simple yet strategic policy change helps sustain the quality of the game while making the game safer for student athletes,” Douglas Wiebe, one of the study’s co-authors and a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania, said in a statement announcing the results.

Before the rule change, close to 18 percent of kickoffs resulted in touchbacks. Now, close to half of kickoffs are touchbacks.

The Ivy League’s changes have inspired the NCAA to alter their kickoff procedures. College returners can now field a kickoff with a fair catch inside the 25-yard line and the play will be considered a touchback. The receiving team’s offense will get the ball at the 25-yard line rather than the spot of the fair catch.

