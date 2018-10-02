

Brendan Moore (No. 64) has been one of just two constants on the offensive line this season. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

While the Maryland Terrapins have avoided starting the 2018 season with an excess of season-ending injuries like they had last year, the offensive line has been in flux through the first four games.

Maryland has used eight starters on the line so far and a different grouping of players has appeared in each game. The Terps returned all five full-time starters from 2017, but the veteran group has yet to be healthy at the same time.

“We had practiced through camp with different guys in at different spots with the thought of having a lot of guys play,” interim coach Matt Canada said. “We weren't doing it to plan on a lot of guys being injured, but that's kind of what's happened. We're fortunate that we prepared that way, and I think they're doing a good job of it.”

Heading into Maryland’s road game against No. 15 Michigan on Saturday, Canada said he is hopeful of full health on the offensive line. Michigan has the No. 1 defense in the nation and has registered 16 sacks.

From left to right, Derwin Gray, Sean Christie, Brendan Moore, Terrance Davis and Damian Prince make up Maryland’s group of returning starters. Just Moore and Christie have been healthy enough to play all four games this year, but all five practiced with the first-team offense at practice on Tuesday.

Maryland’s best offensive showings came against Bowling Green and Minnesota. In both of those games, Maryland used four returning starters on its offensive line and rushed for more than 300 yards.

In the Terps’ letdown against Temple, which featured significant struggles on offense en route to a 35-14 loss, just two returning starters played. Both tackles, Gray and Prince, missed that game, the only time this year those two seniors have been out in the same game.

“That’s obviously a tough deal,” Canada said after the loss. “But I’m not going to sit up here and make any excuses. . . . It affects you when your two starting tackles are out, but that has no bearing on what happened. We just didn’t play well enough, and I didn’t coach well enough.”

Left tackle Left guard Center Right guard Right tackle Texas Marcus Minor Sean Christie Johnny Jordan Brendan Moore Damian Prince Bowling Green Derwin Gray Sean Christie Johnny Jordan Brendan Moore Damian Prince Temple Marcus Minor Sean Christie Johnny Jordan Brendan Moore Ellis McKennie Minnesota Derwin Gray Sean Christie Brendan Moore Terrance Davis Marcus Minor

Canada has not disclosed the nature of these injuries or their severity. Apart from Gray’s appearance at Big Ten Media Days this summer, no member of this position group has been made available to speak with the media since the death of fellow offensive lineman Jordan McNair in June.

Gray played the second and fourth games of the year, while Prince started the first two but hasn’t appeared in a game since. Davis made his first start of the year against Minnesota, which showed a nearly full-strength group. Marcus Minor filled in for Prince — the only piece missing from the 2017 line — but Minor also suffered an injury during the game and Ellis McKennie had to take his place. Still, Maryland accumulated 565 yards of offense.

“The offensive line is a great strength for our team,” quarterback Kasim Hill said after the win over Minnesota. “It was great to see Derwin back out there today, the energy that he brings to the team, that he brings to the group. I think we're very deep at the offensive line position, and we have a lot of people that can play.”

When Davis was unable to start in the first three games, Moore slid over to the right guard spot, while sophomore Johnny Jordan took the center position from Moore, who started every game at that spot in 2016 and 2017. Jordan missed the Minnesota game with injury, but it seems as though Moore will retake that position regardless now that Davis has returned.

“We’re fortunate to have a lot of depth up front,” Canada said. “ . . . It allows a lot of guys to play. I think they’ve played well for the most part.”

