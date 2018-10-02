

After scoring a turnover, Florida State's defensive players get to wear a turnover backpack, shown here on Stanford Samuels III after the Seminoles' win over Louisville last weekend. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Miami’s turnover chain was such a rousing success last season that it’s spurred a cottage industry of silly turnover-related baubles. Oregon busted out a chain of its own last season. Tulane has turnover Mardi Gras beads, befitting its locale in New Orleans. Boise State has a turnover throne and Louisville has a pro-wrestling-style turnover belt. Kennesaw State has — delightfully — a turnover plank.

And this season, Florida State unveiled a turnover backpack after the Seminoles' defensive players adapted a mantra of “securing the bag.”

Florida State coach Willie Taggart embraces new turnover backpack https://t.co/Hac0xMpoiS pic.twitter.com/GKlkeg9n7Q — College Football (@holidayhqteam) September 11, 2018

On Saturday, the Seminoles and their turnover bag visit No. 17 Miami and its now-gaudier turnover chain. And, befitting this clash of takeaway trinkets, the junk-talk is flying.

On Tuesday, Miami offensive lineman Venzell Boulware was asked about Florida State’s turnover backpack.

“You mean the purse?” he responded, per the Athletic’s Manny Navarro.

Welp, Venzell Boulware just called it a purse. He’s not a fan. pic.twitter.com/vfnnBnwhjg — Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) October 2, 2018

Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry, meanwhile, refused to give the Seminoles any such bulletin-board material.

“I’ve got no comment on the bag," he said with a smile.

If you’re keeping score at home, Miami has busted out the turnover chain 12 times this season, tying it for fourth nationally in the takeaway department. The Seminoles have just six turnovers gained, three of them alone in last week’s win over Louisville.

Message to all 🎒 detractors: pic.twitter.com/wdFJsmYK0w — Slowdell Haggins 🎒 (@CSteph90) September 30, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Las Vegas police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegedly committed by Cristiano Ronaldo

While Timberwolves try to figure out what to do with Jimmy Butler, Tom Thibodeau marches on

Le’Veon Bell reportedly plans to return in Week 7, doesn’t expect trade by Steelers

Motivation or abuse? Maryland confronts football’s fine line as new allegations emerge.

Patrick Reed blames Jordan Spieth for not wanting to pair with him at Ryder Cup