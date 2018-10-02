Miami’s turnover chain was such a rousing success last season that it’s spurred a cottage industry of silly turnover-related baubles. Oregon busted out a chain of its own last season. Tulane has turnover Mardi Gras beads, befitting its locale in New Orleans. Boise State has a turnover throne and Louisville has a pro-wrestling-style turnover belt. Kennesaw State has — delightfully — a turnover plank.
And this season, Florida State unveiled a turnover backpack after the Seminoles' defensive players adapted a mantra of “securing the bag.”
On Saturday, the Seminoles and their turnover bag visit No. 17 Miami and its now-gaudier turnover chain. And, befitting this clash of takeaway trinkets, the junk-talk is flying.
On Tuesday, Miami offensive lineman Venzell Boulware was asked about Florida State’s turnover backpack.
“You mean the purse?” he responded, per the Athletic’s Manny Navarro.
Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry, meanwhile, refused to give the Seminoles any such bulletin-board material.
“I’ve got no comment on the bag," he said with a smile.
If you’re keeping score at home, Miami has busted out the turnover chain 12 times this season, tying it for fourth nationally in the takeaway department. The Seminoles have just six turnovers gained, three of them alone in last week’s win over Louisville.
