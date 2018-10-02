

Mark Ingram (22) is back to take some work away, at least in theory, from the Saints' Alvin Kamara. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Speaking Sunday of teammate Mark Ingram’s imminent return from a four-game suspension, Alvin Kamara said, “It’s about to get ugly.” He was talking about the prospects for opposing run defenses, but his fantasy owners are likely wondering just how much Ingram’s return will mar what has been an absolutely gorgeous start to Kamara’s season.

Through four weeks, Kamara is second only to Ryan Fitzpatrick in fantasy scoring (in PPR formats), and he’s well ahead of Todd Gurley, the No. 2 back. However, of his six touchdowns, four have come on rushes from inside the 10-yard line, as did his one receiving score, and he is likely to cede at least some of that work to Ingram.

On the bright side, Kamara has been employed to almost comical extent in the passing game, leading all RBs with 30 catches for 289 yards, while he has 141 yards on 37 carries, and that kind of usage figures to continue. In addition, after a slow start in terms of per-carry average, he flashed more of his outrageous 2017 efficiency last week, averaging 7.1 yards on 19 carries on the road against the Giants.

[Jared Goff is your top waiver wire priority for Week 5]

Add in the fact that Kamara, of course, was an outstanding fantasy asset last season while splitting work with Ingram, and his owners have every reason to feel confident that they’ll still have a top-five RB on their hands. His numbers may fall off a bit from their dizzying heights of the first month, but a little less work can also help to keep him upright for the rest of the season.

Note that The Washington Post defaults to PPR scoring, and that the rankings will update throughout the week, so please check back frequently. Here are this week’s top movers and players of note.

On a bye this week: Bears, Buccaneers.

Quarterback: The Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t get the offense going in the second half against the Ravens, but that shouldn’t be an issue in another home date versus the oh-so-leaky Falcons. … When last seen before his team’s Week 4 bye, the Panthers' Cam Newton was fifth in QB scoring. . . . The Chargers' Philip Rivers probably won’t finish third in scoring this week, given his somewhat limited ceiling, but this ranking reflects a lot of confidence that he’ll do very well. . . . Matt Ryan has been on a tear for the Falcons over the past three weeks, but all those games came at home; he wasn’t nearly good on the road and outdoors in Week 1. . . . The Packers' Aaron Rodgers is injured, at odds with his head coach and likely to hand the ball off as much as possible against the Lions' porous run defense. . . . The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes showed he can lead a comeback, but he also showed that he can be slowed down a bit, and the Jaguars are just the team to force his first turnover(s) of the season. . . . This ranking for Jared Goff might represent his final appearance outside the top eight, if the Rams keep strafing opponents. . . . The Titans' Marcus Mariota and the Colts' Andrew Luck are coming off huge outings, but have just a bit more proving to do, particularly in road games. . . . C.J. Beathard looked solid in his debut after being pressed into service for the 49ers, and he’ll look to put himself further on the fantasy radar in his first home start.

[NFL Power Rankings: Big weeks have Jags, Saints gaining on Rams and Chiefs]

Running back: The Chargers' Melvin Gordon gets a relatively tough Raiders run defense, but as with Kamara, he’s been doing a lot of his damage this season through the air. . . . The Panthers' Christian McCaffrey is back from his bye to torment the same Giants defense that Kamara just destroyed. . . . Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly a bit banged up, understandable given that he’s been asked to carry the Cowboys' offense. . . . With Le’Veon Bell reportedly waiting until Week 7 to make his return, James Conner has a few more weeks with the Steelers' backfield to himself, and he could use the time to reassert himself as a productive player. . . . With Rex Burkhead’s absence clarifying matters in New England, that team has a pair of top-12 candidates in Sony Michel and James White. . . . Ingram immediately slots in as a high-end RB2. . . . Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is likely not to play for the Jaguars, making T.J. Yeldon a top-20 back. . . . Joe Mixon (Bengals) and Devonta Freeman (Falcons) are expected back from their knee injuries, at least for the time being, but I’m ranking Giovani Bernard and Tevin Coleman, respectively, as likely to retain a greater share of the work this week. . . . The hamstring woes of Dalvin Cook (Vikings) make him an iffy commodity. . . . The Colts' Nyheim Hines is looking more and more like a solid PPR flex play. . . . Mike Davis has joined Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and, for all we know, C.J. Prosise in the Seahawks' unholy RB committee.

Wide receiver: The Saints' Michael Thomas took a step back in Week 4 but still managed to haul in all four of his targets, giving him a mind-bending 95.5 catch percentage on 44 targets this season. . . . The Steelers' Antonio Brown continued to show a worrisome disconnect with Roethlisberger, but he’s due for a huge game and this matchup is ripe for such an outing. . . . A.J. Green (Bengals) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers) move ahead of Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants), who has yet to reach the end zone, although the same issue is not enough for me to demote Julio Jones (Falcons), who has a much better QB/offensive line situation. . . . You’re darn right there are three — count ‘em, 3 — Rams WRs in the top 20, at formerly daunting Seattle, no less. . . . Hamstring issues for owners to monitor closely: T.Y. Hilton (Colts), Will Fuller (Texans), Larry Fitzgerald (Cardinals), Sammy Watkins (Rams), Marquise Goodwin (49ers) and Randall Cobb (Packers). . . . The Broncos' Demaryius Thomas can’t be considered anything more than a mid-tier WR3 at the moment, and he is close to falling behind rookie teammate Courtland Sutton. . . . On a short week, Julian Edelman may or may not play at all for the Patriots, in his return from a four-game suspension. . . . The Packers’ Geronimo Allison is trying to come back from a concussion. . . . Keke Coutee, who had an impressive debut for the Texans, will jump up if Fuller can’t go.

Tight end: The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski is day-to-day with an ankle injury, and might not be at full strength by Thursday night. . . . The Raiders' Jared Cook gets a Chargers defense that was just roasted by the 49ers' George Kittle, who, for his part, showed good chemistry with Beathard. . . . The Redskins' Jordan Reed will be tested by a Saints defense that has been solid against TEs. . . . Even in a timeshare with Jesse James, the Steelers' Vance McDonald has shown enough to merit a top-10 ranking. . . . With just 12 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown on the season, the Falcons’ Austin Hooper shouldn’t be anywhere near the top 15. However, such is life at the TE position, which was hit hard in Week 4, with season-ending injuries to the Bengals' Tyler Eifert (ankle) and the Seahawks' Will Dissly (patellar tendon), plus a knee injury for the Buccaneers' O.J. Howard that reportedly will shelve him for two to four weeks. . . . With Dissly out of the picture, Seattle’s Nick Vannett enters the top 20, while some advanced metrics indicate that Cincinnati’s C.J. Uzomah, not teammate Tyler Kroft, could get the biggest boost from Eifert’s absence. . . . Highly touted rookie Hayden Hurst (foot) is expected to make his debut this week, but it could take him a while to break free from the Ravens' flock of TEs.

Read more on the NFL:

Roughing-the-passer calls were down in NFL’s Week 4 games

Aaron Rodgers delivers veiled criticism of the Packers' play-calling ‘plan’

At NFL’s one-quarter mark, these three contenders have real cause for concern