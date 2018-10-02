

Redskins fans cheer during a win over the Packers this season. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Entercom and the Redskins on Tuesday announced a new broadcast partnership that will enhance coverage of the team on Entercom’s five D.C. radio stations, including 106.7 The Fan and WPGC 95.5, while bringing Spanish broadcasts of every Redskins game to the company’s El Zol Deportes station, which launched in April on 1580 AM and ElZolDeportes.com.

Under the terms of the agreement, 106.7 The Fan will rebrand its Friday programming lineup as “Redskins Football Fridays,” which will include additional Redskins analysis and guests. WPGC 95.5 will feature Redskins players on its weekday afternoon show, “The Home Team with DJ Flexx.” In addition, 106.7 The Fan and WPGC 95.5 will become “official tailgate partners” of the Redskins, and on-air personalities from 106.7 The Fan will interact with fans before home games as part of “The Sports Junkies Pregame Show.” WPGC’s DJ Jealousy is the new official DJ of FedEx Field.

Such a partnership would have seemed impossible before Redskins owner Daniel Snyder got out of the radio business by selling his flagship property, 106.7 The Fan rival station WTEM-AM, to media conglomerate Urban One in May. WTEM, which rebranded as The Team 980 in January, remains the flagship home for Redskins games, as well as pregame and postgame shows.

Last Monday, 106.7 The Fan hosts Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier broadcast their midday “Grant and Danny” program live from Redskins Park in Ashburn, another hard-to-imagine move given the station’s history with the team. As part of the deal, Paulsen and Rouhier will broadcast from Redskins Park on the day after every Washington victory for the remainder of the season.

“Do you understand how crazy this is to me?” Rouhier said at the start of last week’s show. “Other people are probably are going, ‘Oh, so what, this is where you guys are.’ If you know a tenth of the history, you know how amazing this is. But A, thank you to the Redskins for having us out here, thank you to [Redskins president of business operations] Brian Lafemina and everybody, this whole team, for suggesting that we do this. Thanks to 106.7 The Fan, [program director Chris Kinard], everybody who made it possible. I don’t know. A lot of adults that make a lot of adult decisions decided it was cool that we come here."

Lafemina dropped by the 106.7 The Fan studio and answered fans’s questions for nearly an hour on “Grant and Danny” last month. After Tuesday’s announcement, Rouhier tweeted that the Redskins' “new regime” under Lafemina, who was hired in May as the team’s president of business operations, deserves a “huge amount of credit.”

“There is a legitimate attempt to no longer be adversarial,” Rouhier wrote. “It’s a massive departure from the ways of the past. They have been awesome to work with. Very cool.”

Huge amount of credit to the new regime here. There is a legitimate attempt to no longer be adversarial. It's a massive departure from the ways of the past. They have been awesome to work with. Very cool. https://t.co/xtTwY8W3hs — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) October 2, 2018

Telemundo’s Moises Linares and El Zol Deportes’s Juan Romero will provide play-by-play and analysis for every remaining Redskins game this season. Primetime games, including the Redskins' trip to New Orleans to play the Saints on “Monday Night Football” next week, will also air in Spanish on El Zol 107.9. FM.

“We’re excited to partner with the Washington Redskins and bring Spanish language coverage of the team to fans in the community,” Phil Zachary, senior vice president and market manager of Entercom Washington, D.C., said in a release. “As the unrivaled leader in sports radio, we remain committed to expanding our sports content and reaching an even broader audience.”

