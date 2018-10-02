DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis was heading to the postgame news conference late Saturday night following a victory over Duke when a member of the Hokies' sports information staff stopped him and whispered, “The chewing gum.”

Willis paused, then, realizing the hint, took the gum out of his mouth and tossed it into a trash receptacle next to the doorway before making his way to the microphone. The room got a collective chuckle from the moment, as did Willis, who had gone so long between starts that he had to be gently reminded about interview etiquette.

Still, the junior transfer, smiling broadly, indicated he was overjoyed simply to be in this situation again, addressing media members following any game, much less a win. At Kansas, his previous stop, Willis did not win a game in 10 starts on a team that went 2-22 over his two seasons.

Now Willis was about to discuss the Hokies’ 31-14 triumph on the road that featured his 332 passing yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

“Man, it’s been a long journey,” Willis, who turned 22 this past weekend, said on the heels of his first start since Oct. 15, 2016. “I’ve gone through a lot throughout my career, more than people will ever know, and it just feels good being out on the field again playing the game I love, having fun, bouncing around.”

Willis (6 feet 4, 223 pounds) did not elaborate on the specifics of the hardships to which he referred, but there’s no doubt a culture of futility within the Jayhawks’ program, along with a revolving door at quarterback, prompted him to leave his scholarship behind and walk on at Virginia Tech last season.

This week, after making his first start in place of the injured Josh Jackson, Willis is occupying a brighter spotlight. The 24th-ranked Hokies (3-1) will host No. 6 Notre Dame (5-0) on Saturday night at Lane Stadium.

It will be the first time the Fighting Irish play in Blacksburg, and Virginia Tech officials are capitalizing on the national spotlight by unveiling a monument in honor of legendary former Hokies coach Frank Beamer, the program’s architect.

“I never really doubted myself,” Willis said, his voice filled with emotion. “I always had my family backing me up, no matter what, always being positive, being supportive. I can’t thank them enough. It means the world.”

Willis’s parents attended the game against the Blue Devils in which Willis played with a command belying his relative inexperience in the Hokies’ system. Just one week earlier, he was called off the bench in the fourth quarter to relieve Jackson, who suffered a broken left fibula during the 49-35 loss at previously winless Old Dominion, one of the more improbable college football upsets in recent memory. (Jackson, according to Coach Justin Fuente, underwent surgery last week but he has not been ruled out for the season.)

With a full week of preparation leading to Duke, Willis directed an offense that amassed 413 total yards and went 3 for 3 in the red zone.

“We’ve been watching him practice for going on two years now, so we see him every day and know he has some talent,” Fuente said. “He’s a competitor. He has some toughness and likes the game. He was really having fun out there. It certainly wasn’t too big for him. In turn, all that said, he made plays for us. He gave our guys some opportunities to make plays.”

Willis elected to transfer to Virginia Tech in part because of a connection with Fuente through current assistant James Shibest and former assistant Darrell Dickey, who worked as offensive coordinator on Fuente’s staff from 2012 through ’15 when Fuente was at Memphis.

Dickey played college football at Kansas State, where his teammate was Steve Willis, father to Ryan.

Ryan Willis set Jayhawks freshman records in passing yards (1,719) and touchdowns (nine) in 2015 when he became the starter in the wake of injuries to three other quarterbacks. He hurt his wrist the following spring, blunting his development, and wound up sharing quarterback duties with Montell Cozart the next year.

The three-star recruit out of high school never even got the chance to play for the coach who lured him to Kansas, which dismissed Charlie Weis after four games in 2014.

“He’s done a great job just staying prepared,” said tight end Dalton Keene, one of Ryan Willis’s closest friends on the Hokies. “He’s been the next up for a while, so when Josh went down, he was ready to fill that role, and I think he’s really comfortable back there. It’s nothing he hasn’t experienced before from Kansas. He’s doing a really good job filing in.”

