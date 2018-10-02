

Senior Jenna Feinauer pinned accurate serves in the third set to lead the Barons to a victory over Rockville Monday. (Courtesy Photo/Eric Bickel)

At the beginning of the season, the seniors at Bethesda-Chevy Chase approached their coach Sam Pang and told him that if the team is up two sets in a game, they would like the starters to sit and the rest of the team to play in the third set.

The Barons played Rockville Monday and that exact scenario played out, so Pang did as the seniors wished. However, B-CC found themselves in a hole, down six in the third set, as senior starter Jenna Feinauer entered the game for her rotation. She pinned serves that the Rams couldn’t handle and led her team’s comeback win of the set, 26-24, and sweep Rockville 3-0.

“I think that really speaks to the culture of the program,” Pang said of the seniors wanting everyone to play in a game. “One advantage we have over a lot of other teams is that this team is very cohesive, and they see each other as sisters. That goes a long way when you’re playing a team sport.”

The match versus Rockville came two days after the annual Battle of Bethesda tournament last Saturday. The Barons won four games before falling to Holy Cross in the final. After winning the final’s first set 25-13, the Barons lost the following two sets 25-22 and 15-13.

“I would much rather lose now than towards the end of the season during playoffs,” Pang said. “Sometimes you have to learn how to lose and that was a good opportunity to do it.”

Led by seven seniors, four of whom have offers to play in college, they will use their lone loss of the season to grow thicker skin in hopes of propelling themselves to a successful playoff run. The Barons are well on their way as they continue to make a strong push in the Montgomery County region, which is headlined by current No. 1 Northwest.

“Our players are resilient enough that they know one loss doesn’t define who we are as a program,” Pang said. “They really saw that loss as an opportunity to just get better and something to motivate them and to continue to work hard in the gym. Knowing that they’re not at the very top of the pyramid yet gives us something to strive for.”

1. Northwest (8-0) Last Ranked: 1

The Jaguars swept Damascus and Quince Orchard to continue their undefeated season.

2. Loudoun County (15-0) LR: 2

New coach John Senchak has led the junior-heavy Raiders to a 15-game winning streak.

3. Stone Bridge (15-1) LR: 3

Peyton Yamagata had 20 kills last week to lead the Bulldogs top John Champe and Broad Run.

4. Flint Hill (16-1) LR: 4

The Huskies bounced back from last week’s loss by winning all five games at the Flint Hill Invitational.

5. Atholton (11-4) LR: 5

After edging Arundel in five sets, the Raiders cruised through Hammond last week.

6. Holy Cross (12-2) LR: 6

The Tartans defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the Battle of Bethesda’s final match without Nicole Dao and Maddie Ewers, who are out with an injury.

7. Paul VI (15-2) LR: 9

The Panthers have not lost a set in their last four games, seven of their last eight.

8. Magruder (13-0) LR: 10

The Colonels host the Magruder Invitational this Saturday.

9. Chantilly (11-0) LR: NR

The Chargers have not lost a regular season game in over a calendar year.

10. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (13-1) LR: 8

After losing to Holy Cross in the championship match of the Battle of Bethesda, the Barons defeated Rockville 3-0 Monday.

Dropped Out: Arundel

On the Bubble: Langley (13-4) Arundel (10-1), South River (6-0)