Every day, through the open doors on either side of the manager’s office at Nationals Park, the smell of scented candles wafts into the hallway along with the light yet dogged beat from a portable speaker. The scents changed as the season rolled along, most recently to pine. The music fluctuated, though lately Dave Martinez settled on a playlist called “Lounge Beats 21” — the kind of music that steals no concentration, but also shuts out the noise. Without it, the rookie manager catches his mind racing through problems and possibilities.

His door is open as a rule, closed only for meetings, and rarely then. Even after frustrating losses, he and his coaches congregate there for dinner or a drink, doors unclosed, players welcome to knock and share thoughts. That openness, that affinity for dialogue, multiple players have said, is one reason this team never fell apart or let itself go, even when the standings suggested it could. All of that, pundits argue, means nothing compared to in-game managing or the win-loss record.

The most telling part of that 82-80 record is the Nationals’ mark in one-run games, 18-24, which if improved even minimally, might have changed their playoff fate. One-run games often come down to the little things, to the bases not taken, to the play not made.

Fairly or not, a team’s handling of little things can be traced to its manager and coaching staff, who are responsible for seeing small advantages and helping players exploit them. The Nationals were worse on the bases and defensively in 2018 than the previous two seasons and left dozens of runs on the bases or in the field, if one believes the advanced statistics.

Martinez has vowed to alter spring training next year to drill the little things one could reasonably expect a more veteran team — a team with four division titles in six years — would have instilled by now. Instead of having to focus on the mental side, using dromedarian techniques to make light of pressure or bagpipers to foster bonding, Martinez believes he already has built those bonds in the clubhouse.

"I think the culture has shifted. What I’m starting to see now, it’s about the team. If you watch them now, they’re playing for each other,” Martinez said. “ . . . Sometimes you get focused on individual stats and performances, they mess with what really makes a championship team click. That’s being united. This group has done that. I started to notice it.”



All of that is an important starting point, particularly when former manager Dusty Baker has given interviews since his departure in which he suggested the Nationals were “together but separate,” a subtle nod to the inward-looking clubhouse that nevertheless has an overblown reputation for dysfunction. The Nationals dispute those allegations. Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton, departed Daniel Murphy and many others have said Martinez’s approach kept this team positive and playing hard, which has to count for something because it matters to players.

“Effort is a key. I think this team has a lot of pride. But I’ve seen teams that, when you get out of the race and aren’t playing well, there’s a lot of finger-pointing and excuse-making, and things can go south. I haven’t seen that one bit this season,” General Manager Mike Rizzo said. “I see a great leadership group in the clubhouse, and Davey has a firm hold and firm grasp of things.”

Adjustment period

Neither Martinez nor his coaching staff claimed perfection. To a man, they have volunteered the need for evolution, particularly when it comes to how they coach and instill the importance of the little things to an increasingly young team next spring. This is the risk, or perhaps the inevitability, of a rookie manager. He will have to learn on the job, and so will his coaching staff.

“It’s very rare you come in your first year and everything clicks,” hitting coach Kevin Long said. “I think Davey went through some of the same growing pains as all of us, getting to know everybody. It’s going to be better next year. I’m going to be better next year. Everybody will be better. He knows the players better, and he’s already got ideas of what we can do differently and better to become more successful.”

One criticism of Martinez — one alleviated since the Nationals sold off key pieces such as Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams, and suddenly had playing time to spare — was his reluctance to stick with the same lineup early in the season.

He tinkered, moving Harper to the leadoff spot here, sliding Juan Soto up to second there, and so on — an approach similar to that of Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon, for whom Martinez previously served as bench coach. For the Nats, the approach often triggered initial improvement but never led to consistency. Moves like those bother some players more than others, and perhaps a measure of discomfort could have contributed to this team’s inability to establish offensive consistency early in the season.

Then again, the Nationals were 9-12 with Anthony Rendon hitting second, 31-27 with him hitting third and 26-27 with him hitting fourth. They were 15-11 with Harper hitting second, 43-44 with him hitting third and 11-14 with him hitting fourth. They went 33-30 with Trea Turner leading off, 41-34 with him hitting second. None of those numbers are so different from the others as to be decisive. And as Long pointed out during the last series of the year in Colorado, most of his key players finished near or above career norms in the end.

“At the end of the day, it’s an unsuccessful year because we didn’t win. But if you look offensively as a whole, guys had good years, guys are happy with where their numbers are. At the end of the year, we did score a lot of runs,” Long said. “ . . . What can we do better? Win baseball games. That’s what we need to look at.”

Overtaxed pitchers

One of the first people in Martinez’s office after every game is pitching coach Derek Lillquist, a gruff-looking man with a jovial demeanor who is the opposite of former pitching coach Mike Maddux in many ways. Lilliquist is more hands-off, the kind of guy who won’t ask a pitcher to tinker unless he feels he needs the help. This strategy can pay off with stubborn pitchers for whom constant tweaks cause inconsistency.

“I think Lilly does an outstanding job as far as letting you be you,” Koda Glover said. “Maddux would have some suggestions and certain things didn’t work for me like he thought they should have . . . and if you feel like you’re tipping pitches or whatever, they do an outstanding job to help, but just let you be you.”



While Maddux bustled around the clubhouse, a step ahead of everyone, mind always spinning, Lilliquist is more relaxed, more laid back, willing to make himself available when the players need him and stay out of their way when they don’t. At times early in the season, particularly when Martinez was peppered with criticism for his handling of the bullpen, communication between Lilliquist, Martinez and bullpen coach Henry Blanco seemed to be a work in progress. Blanco said a few weeks ago that it remains that way.

Under his and Martinez’s watch, Ryan Madson and Brandon Kintzler pitched so often they eventually landed on the disabled list. Sammy Solis pitched in nearly half of the Nationals' games by June, and his performance suffered. He has never really recovered. At times, Martinez thought he had no choice but to play to win games early, a prescient notion given how many more wins they needed late. But pushing relievers beyond their limit often hurt their output, which hurt the Nationals' performance and forced everyone involved to reconsider.

Here again, Martinez has shown awareness, according to him, his coaches and his players. He acknowledged the need for increased communication and tried to correct it. Any bullpen struggles since the sell-off can be attributed to the youth of those involved, and any criticisms of Martinez’s willingness to use inexperienced pitchers ignores the state of this team down the stretch. The games didn’t matter. The future did.

And if that future is to be brighter, Martinez and his coaches — who Rizzo said he anticipates will return — will be a big part of the turnaround. He and his staff did not conduct this season perfectly, nor with such egregious ignorance that they should carry anything more than a share of the blame. But they were a more involved group, as a whole, than the previous regime.

“I think [the coaching staff] has grown a good cohesion in what they’ve tried to do. I like the work ethic. It’s really second to none of any coaching staff I’ve been around,” Rizzo said. “I like the communication skills and I like the trust factor between the players and the individual coaches.”

Martinez can’t call a play to generate a hit, field ground balls or move runners over. He is not to blame for being a first-year manager, nor for inheriting a team that won 95 games and suddenly had to adjust to an entirely new coaching staff. He is aware of his mistakes and intent on correcting them. None of that saves the 2018 season. But his door is always open to new ideas and suggestions, to allow the smells and sounds of his positivity to waft into a clubhouse that is still loyal to him. He seems unlikely to start closing those doors in 2019. Perhaps that will make all the difference.

