One of the Washington Redskins' strengths so far this season has been its pass coverage on defense, where, as a unit, they have earned the third-highest Pro Football Focus grade in the NFL (83.5 on a 0 to 100 scale). The season is still very young, but there have been encouraging performances from multiple members of the secondary, which bodes well for a defense about to face two of the league’s top passing offenses — the Saints and the Panthers — back-to-back.



The team’s defensive scheme also deserves credit for the team’s early-season success. Under coordinator Greg Manusky, the Redskins have been a defense that leans heavily on zone coverage to combat passing attacks, but is one of a number of teams that doesn’t tie itself exclusively to any one family of coverages. They run some variant of Cover-3 on 33 percent of their coverage snaps, and some kind of single-high safety look 64 percent of the time.

What best characterizes this defense is multiplicity in its looks and coverages. Rather than confining themselves to one coverage shell or family of looks, the Redskins will run multiple coverages, multiple looks, and mix things up between man and zone coverage. This balance of scheme and tactics has been part of what has allowed the unit to flourish so far, because it means opposing offenses aren’t able to key on any one thing and have to prepare for a variety of different looks.

The one area where the team doesn’t change things up is with the alignment of its coverage personnel. While some defenses like to lean on their best cover corner to shadow opposing receivers and dictate the one-on-one matchup, Washington instead plays things simply by keeping each of its cornerbacks on one side of the field.

This may come as a surprise for those who saw that Quinton Dunbar drew the majority of the coverage against Davante Adams, the No. 1 receiver for the Green Bay Packers, when it came to targets during Washington’s Week 3 win. Adams was targeted four times while being covered by Dunbar, catching all four for 40 yards and a score. But that was simply a product of play design, as Adams lined up on Dunbar’s side of the field just four snaps more than he did on the opposite side.

Overall this season, Dunbar has yet to line up anywhere other than right cornerback, appearing there on all 149 of his snaps. Josh Norman has lined up at left cornerback for all but eight snaps, and those were on plays in which the offense presented just one wide receiver. While those two players have been the perimeter corners, Fabian Moreau has been the team’s slot cornerback, with 135 of his 138 snaps coming when lined up inside.

Opposing teams at least know where Washington’s corners will line up, but that familiarity also plays in their favor as well, with defensive backs able to get comfortable with one specific job rather than needing to bounce around the formation as the receiver they’re following shifts his alignment throughout the game.

While he hasn’t been tasked with tracking opposing receivers, Dunbar has been solid in coverage so far this season, earning a higher PFF grade than Norman through three weeks. He ranks tied for seventh among all cornerbacks with a 78.4 grade, which is considerably higher than those of Norman (63.1) and Moreau (64.1), and has recorded an interception along with three pass breakups.

While it’s fair to read Norman’s early-season production as a step back from the level of play that led him to signing a big-money deal with Washington in the first place, reports of his demise may be somewhat exaggerated.

NFL Network’s Charley Casserly claimed on NBC Sports radio Monday that Norman was now the team’s third-best corner — behind Dunbar and Moreau. While there is a pretty strong case at this point that he is now being outshined by Dunbar, any suggestion that he falls below Moreau appears a little harsh.

Norman has always been a little inconsistent, and even in his outstanding 2015 season, he surrendered three touchdowns. But this season he has given up just 88 receiving yards across three games while playing entirely on the outside, which is still a more difficult assignment than what Moreau is asked to do from the slot.

Even setting aside the possibility that Norman returns to his typically higher level of play, the fact that Washington is fielding three starting corners who are playing at a solid level is very promising, particularly because they are backed up by a safety in D.J. Swearinger who is off to a strong start. His 89.9 grade ranks fifth in the NFL this season, and while fellow starter Montae Nicholson hasn’t had a great start to the year, he’s one of the few safeties in the NFL with the range to operate as a single-high free safety without needing to line deep off the line.

Overall, Washington’s secondary has been a strength through three games, including one against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (albeit a Rodgers somewhat less than 100 percent). That’s a big reason for optimism as the Redskins exit their bye week and enter a stretch of games against Drew Brees and Cam Newton.

