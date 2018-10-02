

Brooks Koepka offered a signed golf glove to a fan after his tee shot hit her during the Ryder Cup on Friday. The fan is considering legal action. (Francois Mori/Associated Press)

The fan who was hit by an errant Brooks Koepka tee shot on Friday at the Ryder Cup says doctors have told her she’s lost sight in her right eye and is considering legal action against the event’s organizers.

Corine Remande had traveled from Egypt to France with her husband to attend the event but she was struck by Koepka’s drive on the sixth hole during the first round of four-ball matches on Friday. Remande eventually was taken to an eye specialist in Paris after receiving treatment on the course, and she told Agence France-Presse that she suffered a “fracture of the right socket and the explosion of the eyeball.” She has remained at her parents' home in Lyon, France, after being advised by doctors not to fly back to Egypt.

Remande told AFP that she is planning to consult with an attorney about possible legal action and that Ryder Cup organizers gave no warning that Koepka’s tee shot was heading in her direction.

“Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organizers,” Remande said. “Officials did not shout any warning as the player’s ball went into the crowd.”

“More than anything I want them to take care of all the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection,” she continued.

In a statement, Ryder Cup organizers told AFP that they “will continue to offer support for as long as necessary” but said warnings about Koepka’s shot were shouted.

“Ball strikes are an occasional hazard for spectators but this kind of incident is extremely rare,” the statement read. “We can confirm that ‘fore’ was shouted several times but also appreciate how hard it can be to know when and where every ball is struck if you are in the crowd.”

According to the BBC, Remande praised Koepka for showing concern for her health (he offered her a signed golf glove) and said she initially played down the incident so that the U.S. golfer “would stay concentrated.”

“It’s hard to control a golf ball, especially for 300 yards, and a lot of times the fans are close to the fairway,” Koepka said. “You can yell ‘fore’ but it doesn’t matter from 300 yards, you can’t hear it.”

